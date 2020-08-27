BioWare reveals a behind-the-scenes look at the next Dragon Age game

BioWare's Casey Hudson appeared on the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream tonight to offer an early look at how development is proceeding on the next Dragon Age game.

The video features a number of BioWare developers talking about their ideas and aspirations for the game, and also showed off some brief looks at concept art. There's also some teasing of what players can expect from their next adventure.

"We want to tell a story of what happens when you don't have power," lead writer Patrick Weekes says in the video. "What happens when the people in charge aren't' willing to address the issues."

Alas, there's no sign of a release date at this point and it seems likely that it's still a long way off. But things are clearly moving ahead, and at this point, I'm willing to settle for that.