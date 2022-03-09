Want to know how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring? These items are dropped by the main bosses found throughout the Lands Between. Each one is tied to a specific boss and you can either use the item to get a substantial amount of runes, or you can exchange it for a boss weapon , spell, or occasionally, an Ash of War at Roundtable Hold.

What you might not have realised is that you can also duplicate Remembrances. This essentially allows you to use the same one twice. You could use it to get the runes, then duplicate it and get the boss weapon, too. Of course, there's a catch, and there are several things you'll need to consider before you start.

This guide explains how to duplicate an Elden Ring Remembrance as well as a list of each one. With that said, watch out for spoilers below, such as boss names.

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Wandering Mausoleum: How to duplicate Remembrances

To duplicate a Remembrance, you'll first need to find a Wandering Mausoleum: a walking circular building on four legs. If you've seen one, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. If not, you can locate them via the sound of the bell that tolls as they move.

They don't seem hostile, though I wouldn't recommend standing beneath one of its "feet" as it descends. Attacking their legs generally works to bring them down to your level, so you can get inside, but there are a couple that you'll need to jump on to access. Once inside, you can interact with the altar in the middle and select the Remembrance you want to duplicate.

You can only use a Wandering Mausoleum once. And since there are more Elden Ring bosses than there are mausoleums, you want to make sure you choose carefully. It also doesn't matter if you've already used the Remembrance, either to get the runes or in exchange for its boss weapon. As long as you received it from the boss, you have the option to duplicate it once.

There are also different types of Wandering Mausoleum. At least two of them are reserved for secret boss Remembrances, so if you don't see one you know you've earned in the list, it's possible you'll need to try another.

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Remembrances list

Here's a list of every Remembrance you can get in the Lands Between:

Remembrance of the Grafted

Boss: Godrick the Grafted

Godrick the Grafted Weapon/Spell(s): Axe of Godrick, Grafted Dragon

Axe of Godrick, Grafted Dragon Runes: 20,000

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen

Boss: Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Weapon/Spell(s): Rennala's Full Moon, Carian Regal Scepter

Rennala's Full Moon, Carian Regal Scepter Runes: 20,000

Remembrance of the Omen King

Boss: Morgott, the Omen King

Morgott, the Omen King Weapon/Spell(s): Morgott's Cursed Sword, Regal Omen Bairn

Morgott's Cursed Sword, Regal Omen Bairn Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Blood Lord

Boss: Mohg, Lord of Blood

Mohg, Lord of Blood Weapon/Spell(s): Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear, Bloodboon Incantation

Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear, Bloodboon Incantation Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor

Boss: Regal Ancestor Spirit

Regal Ancestor Spirit Weapon/Spell(s): Winged Greathorn, Ancestral Spirit's Horn

Winged Greathorn, Ancestral Spirit's Horn Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Fire Giant

Boss: Fire Giant

Fire Giant Weapon/Spell(s): Giant's Red Braid, Burn, O Flame Incantation

Giant's Red Braid, Burn, O Flame Incantation Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Black Blade

Boss: Maliketh, The Black Blade

Maliketh, The Black Blade Weapon/Spell(s): Maleketh's Black Blade, Black Blade Incantation

Maleketh's Black Blade, Black Blade Incantation Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Naturalborn

Boss: Astel Naturalborn of the Void

Astel Naturalborn of the Void Weapon/Spell(s): Ash of War: Waves of Darkness, Bastard's Stars

Ash of War: Waves of Darkness, Bastard's Stars Runes: 30,000

(Image credit: From Software)

Remembrance of the Lichdragon

Boss: Lichdragon Fortissax

Lichdragon Fortissax Weapon/Spell(s): Fortissax Lightning Spear, Death Lightning Incantation

Fortissax Lightning Spear, Death Lightning Incantation Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Dragonlord

Boss: Dragonlord Placidusax

Dragonlord Placidusax Weapon/Spell(s): Dragon King's Cragblade, Placidusax's Ruin

Dragon King's Cragblade, Placidusax's Ruin Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Hoarah Loux

Boss: Hoarah Loux

Hoarah Loux Weapon/Spell(s): Axe of Godfrey, Ash of War: Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker

Axe of Godfrey, Ash of War: Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker Runes: 30,000

Remembrance of the Starscourge

Boss: Starscourge Radahn

Starscourge Radahn Weapon/Spell(s): Starscourge Greatsword, Lion Greatbow

Starscourge Greatsword, Lion Greatbow Runes: 40,000

Remembrance of the Blasphemous

Boss: Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Weapon/Spell(s): Blasphemous Blade, Rykard's Rancor

Blasphemous Blade, Rykard's Rancor Runes: 50,000

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess

Boss: Malenia Blade of Miquella

Malenia Blade of Miquella Weapon/Spell(s): Hand of Malenia, Scarlet Aeonia

Hand of Malenia, Scarlet Aeonia Runes: 50,000

Elden Remembrance