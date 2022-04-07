Grab everything on this list before starting Elden Ring's new game plus

Elden Ring (opens in new tab)'s new game plus mode heightens the difficulty, but also allows you to carry over many items, weapons, and armor pieces from your previous playthrough so that you're prepared for the challenge. Before you jump into your second journey through the Lands Between, there are several things to make sure you've accomplished during your first run so that you'll have the best chance of success.

For the most part, new game plus is the same as your first playthrough outside of the difficulty and rune rewards scaling up. Story progression and item drops are identical to your first playthrough, everything has to be obtained again to move through the game. Here's a checklist of things to accomplish and grab before you initiate new game plus so that you can go into it as prepared as possible.

How to unlock Elden Ring's new game plus

Elden Ring's new game plus is available to you as soon as you've killed the final boss (opens in new tab). Once you've landed your last blow on it, you'll have a chance to choose an ending (opens in new tab) and then the game will play a cutscene and roll credits. It will ask you if you'd like to immediately start new game plus or if you'd like to be kicked back out into the world with the option to start the mode at the table in Roundtable Hold.

Once you start new game plus, the game plays the intro cutscene and starts you back at the Church of Anticipation as if you were playing it for the first time. The only difference is that many of your items are still with you.

Elden Ring new game plus checklist

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Most items from your previous playthrough carry into new game plus. Key items that are tied to story progression, like two Great Runes collected from bosses, need to be picked up again, and Sites of Grace will need to be touched again, too. Otherwise, you have a great opportunity to squeeze the game dry before you restart. That way, you can have a ton of options for your build and path on your second run. Here's a checklist of everything you should make sure to do before entering new game plus.

Items that carry over into Elden Ring's new game plus

(Image credit: Tyler C. / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is a massive game with hundreds of items. New game plus might seem like a risk if you're afraid of losing everything you spent hours gathering in the game. Here's exactly what does and doesn't carry over into new game plus.

What carries over

Armor

Weapons

Talismans

Spells

Flask upgrades

Wondrous Flask of Physick upgrades

Map fragments

Cookbooks

Consumables

Gestures

What doesn't carry over