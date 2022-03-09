Want to know how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring? These items are dropped by the main bosses found throughout the Lands Between. Each one is tied to a specific boss and you can either use the item to get a substantial amount of runes, or you can exchange it for a boss weapon, spell, or occasionally, an Ash of War at Roundtable Hold.
What you might not have realised is that you can also duplicate Remembrances. This essentially allows you to use the same one twice. You could use it to get the runes, then duplicate it and get the boss weapon, too. Of course, there's a catch, and there are several things you'll need to consider before you start.
This guide explains how to duplicate an Elden Ring Remembrance as well as a list of each one. With that said, watch out for spoilers below, such as boss names.
Elden Ring Wandering Mausoleum: How to duplicate Remembrances
To duplicate a Remembrance, you'll first need to find a Wandering Mausoleum: a walking circular building on four legs. If you've seen one, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. If not, you can locate them via the sound of the bell that tolls as they move.
They don't seem hostile, though I wouldn't recommend standing beneath one of its "feet" as it descends. Attacking their legs generally works to bring them down to your level, so you can get inside, but there are a couple that you'll need to jump on to access. Once inside, you can interact with the altar in the middle and select the Remembrance you want to duplicate.
You can only use a Wandering Mausoleum once. And since there are more Elden Ring bosses than there are mausoleums, you want to make sure you choose carefully. It also doesn't matter if you've already used the Remembrance, either to get the runes or in exchange for its boss weapon. As long as you received it from the boss, you have the option to duplicate it once.
There are also different types of Wandering Mausoleum. At least two of them are reserved for secret boss Remembrances, so if you don't see one you know you've earned in the list, it's possible you'll need to try another.
Elden Ring Remembrances list
Here's a list of every Remembrance you can get in the Lands Between:
Remembrance of the Grafted
- Boss: Godrick the Grafted
- Weapon/Spell(s): Axe of Godrick, Grafted Dragon
- Runes: 20,000
Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen
- Boss: Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Weapon/Spell(s): Rennala's Full Moon, Carian Regal Scepter
- Runes: 20,000
Remembrance of the Omen King
- Boss: Morgott, the Omen King
- Weapon/Spell(s): Morgott's Cursed Sword, Regal Omen Bairn
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Blood Lord
- Boss: Mohg, Lord of Blood
- Weapon/Spell(s): Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear, Bloodboon Incantation
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor
- Boss: Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Weapon/Spell(s): Winged Greathorn, Ancestral Spirit's Horn
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Fire Giant
- Boss: Fire Giant
- Weapon/Spell(s): Giant's Red Braid, Burn, O Flame Incantation
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Black Blade
- Boss: Maliketh, The Black Blade
- Weapon/Spell(s): Maleketh's Black Blade, Black Blade Incantation
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Naturalborn
- Boss: Astel Naturalborn of the Void
- Weapon/Spell(s): Ash of War: Waves of Darkness, Bastard's Stars
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Lichdragon
- Boss: Lichdragon Fortissax
- Weapon/Spell(s): Fortissax Lightning Spear, Death Lightning Incantation
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Dragonlord
- Boss: Dragonlord Placidusax
- Weapon/Spell(s): Dragon King's Cragblade, Placidusax's Ruin
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Hoarah Loux
- Boss: Hoarah Loux
- Weapon/Spell(s): Axe of Godfrey, Ash of War: Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker
- Runes: 30,000
Remembrance of the Starscourge
- Boss: Starscourge Radahn
- Weapon/Spell(s): Starscourge Greatsword, Lion Greatbow
- Runes: 40,000
Remembrance of the Blasphemous
- Boss: Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Weapon/Spell(s): Blasphemous Blade, Rykard's Rancor
- Runes: 50,000
Remembrance of the Rot Goddess
- Boss: Malenia Blade of Miquella
- Weapon/Spell(s): Hand of Malenia, Scarlet Aeonia
- Runes: 50,000
Elden Remembrance
- Boss: Elden Beast
- Weapon/Spell(s): Marika's Hammer, Sacred Relic Sword
- Runes: 50,000