How to unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring

Looking for the two halves of the Dectus Medallion in Elden Ring? Once you beat Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle, you have a great deal of choice in terms of where to go. If you want to visit Raya Lucaria Academy, you'll need a Glintstone key. Equally, if you want to head to the Altus Plateau and Leyndell, Royal Capital, you're going to need the Dectus Medallion to unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus.

This is a Souls game though, so of course, it's not straightforward. The trouble is this medallion is in two pieces, and they are in two very different areas. In this guide, we'll give you the locations of both sides of the Elden Ring Dectus Medallion, so you can speedily make your way into the glorious capital of the Lands Between.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Dectus Medallion locations

The first half of the medallion can be found in a chest in Fort Haight, at the southernmost tip of East Limgrave. Head through the Mist Wood, fight your way into the fort and take out the commander. Go right along the battlements and climb the tallest tower to find this half of the medallion in a chest. The item description of the first half of the medallion indicates that you should look for the second half in Fort Faroth in Caelid.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Where to find Fort Faroth in Elden Ring

Fort Faroth is kind of hard to find because it's technically in Dragonbarrow, rather than the main expanse of Caelid. Head to Fort Farroth, being careful to watch out for the giant dragons, and head inside the fort. Beware: It's filled with bat enemies, but you can run through to climb the ladder at the far end. The second medallion is on top of the tower in a chest.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus location

Now you have both sides of the Dectus Medallion, you can head to the lift and unlock it to gain access to the Altus plateau where Leyndell is. Beware that this is a later game area, so contains a lot of very tough enemies. You'll also have to fight through the defenses around the lift itself, though I recommend using your Elden Ring mount, Torrent, to bypass them and jump around the side.

Good luck in the Altus Plateau!