Doctor Who adventure games get second series

The free to play Doctor Who adventure games have been so successful that a second season is already in the works.

The show's head writer, Stephen Moffat, will again be involved with the new series as executive producer. Each of the episodes will be written by one of the show's writers, with the new episodes scheduled to run parallel with the return of the television series next year.

The final episode of the first series isn't out yet, but the first three games have already received over 1.6 million downloads so far. Head of multiplatform and vision at the BBC, Simon Nelseon says "Given the success of the first series, we'd be daft not to recommission", adding that "for many, these have been the first computer games they have downloaded ... we think we've really helped push the concept of families actively playing together."

Karen Gillen and Matt Smith will be returning to provide voices for Amy and the Doctor. Hopefully there'll be fewer stealth sections and mini games, and more whooshing about in the TARDIS exploring new worlds. The first season can be downloaded for free here .