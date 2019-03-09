Devil May Cry 5 is Capcom's second biggest PC launch ever

Capcom has entered a golden age. Its Resident Evil 2 remake was three times more popular on Steam than 2017's Resident Evil 7, and now its latest game, hack-and-slash Devil May Cry 5, has surpassed both of them, making it Capcom's second biggest PC launch ever.

As of writing, the game has a concurrent player peak of around 89,000, and is in the top 10 on Steam in terms of current players. That could improve over the weekend, too, but it's unlikely to catch up with Monster Hunter: World, Capcom's biggest-ever Steam launch, which reached a peak concurrent player count of more than 300,000 following its launch in August.

Capcom hasn't always prioritized PC but, as more PC players show a desire to play its games, that appears to be changing. Last month, Capcom exec Haruhiro Tsujimoto acknowledged that Monster Hunter: World had "exceeded expectations" on Steam, and talked about how important PC players are to the company.

Tom's Devil May Cry 5 review is this-a-way: he called it a "must-buy for hack-and-slash fans".

