What to expect from the Destiny 2: Beyond Light raid

When is the Destiny 2: Beyond Light raid release date? As we count down the days until we can dive into Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Bungie continues to tease us with the juiciest of details. In the most recent 'This Week at Bungie' stream we’ve been given a taste, just a taste, of what to expect from Beyond Light’s Raid. The internet is ablaze with anticipation.

You’re no doubt wondering what this means for you and how to best approach the upcoming raid. That’s why we’re here. Strap yourself in as we fire all the deets your way in this handy Beyond Light raid primer.

Wait, what actually is a raid?

It’s possible Beyond Light’s raid might be your first time venturing into the end game content, thanks to the inclusion of Destiny 2 and its DLC in Microsoft’s Game Pass.

A raid is a six-person Pinnacle activity in Destiny 2. Raids challenge guardians to push themselves to the limits with numerous tough encounters. These encounters can be puzzle based, wave based, or a mix of both. It goes without saying that teamwork is key. There is no matchmaking, so it’s worth telling all your Destiny 2 playing friends to book that weekend off work. Alternatively, join the PC Gamer clan and find some likeminded sweats to tackle this behemoth.

The raid is set to release at 10AM PST on November 21, 2020, 11 days after the launch of Beyond Light. That’s a Saturday, for those trying to work out how many weekly resets they can squeeze in prior to its launch.

What is the power level?

Bungie has stated that the max Power Level cap for the final encounter in Beyond Light’s raid is 1230. Although those not looking to complete the raid will be able to enter and take part with lower Power Levels, which are assumed to be a little closer to 1200.

Regardless of your Power Level, Challenge mode will be active for those participating in Beyond Light’s raid for 24 hours following its release. This is an additional difficulty imposed on raids as they release. During this period, all guardians’ power level will be hard-locked 20 Power Levels below the recommended Power Level of each encounter. Artifact Power will also be disabled during this period. This means that your Power Level is entirely based on the gear you have equipped. Even if RNG-esus blesses you with some truly bodacious gear drops, power levels beyond 1230 will not grant any additional advantage during the first 24 hours of the raid.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What are the rewards?

All raids have a loot table, of that we can be sure. As for weapons, there’s no hard and fast rule. Garden of Salvation didn’t have a single heavy weapon drop and it was regularly highlighted by the community. There’s a good chance that Bungie will rectify this grievous error and ensure the raid has a more balanced collection of weapon drops.

What is guaranteed is a spanking new set of raid-based armour for every class. Armour is a staple reward for every raid and Beyond Light’s raid should be no different.

Additionally, you’ll also be able to unlock various raid emblems. Bungie has already confirmed there is an emblem for completing the raid within 24 hours of launch and your standard emblem for anyone that completes the raid at any period. There’s also a coupon code up for grabs for all those completing the raid prior to December 1. This coupon code will allow players to purchase the Destiny 2: Beyond Light raid jacket, which has become a staple of raid completions. There are no images of the jacket yet, but Bungie has promised it’ll show some closer to release.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How do I prepare?

Based on Bungie’s announcement and the release date of the raid, you have two sets of weekly bounties and Powerful Engrams to pursue. In total, there are 11 days of grinding prior to launch. As with any other grind, it’s best to hold off on any Pinnacle Engrams or large gains until you hit the soft cap for the expansion, which is currently unknown.

If you’re already sitting at the pinnacle Power Level for the current season, Season of Arrivals, your Power Level will already be 1060. This leaves you with about a week and a half to find 170 Power Levels. That’s an average Power Level gain of 15 levels per day, but any seasoned veteran can tell you that those Power Level gains will usually be very front loaded with the latter days showing little to no significant gains.

Thankfully this time period captures two weekly resets, one on November 10 and the following on November 17, so it’s entirely possible that you will draw dangerously close, if not break, the Power Level requirements with a bit of luck.

Additionally, if previous raids are anything to go by, focus on your Seasonal Artifact. While the additional Power Levels it offers will be disabled for the first 24 hours, they will make a world of difference for those aiming for a week one completion as opposed to a day one completion. The Seasonal Artifact also has a dual purpose, as it offers specific mods to deal with Champions in the raid. Champions have not been officially confirmed for Beyond Light’s raid, but it’s worth unlocking the anti-barrier, overload, and unstoppable mods as soon as possible.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What builds should I consider?

Little is known about the efficiency or strength of Stasis-based builds at the time of writing, so I recommend that you source some support-based builds if you intend to attempt the raid as soon as possible. That means Titans should focus on Code of the Protector builds for damage and protection, Warlocks on Attunement of Grace builds for sustainability, and Hunters could tweak Way of the Pathfinder builds to make the use of hide in smoke to ensure they can navigate tricky situations out of sight.

In terms of team composition, it’s never a bad idea to have a balanced 2x Hunter, 2x Warlock, and 2x Titan structure. These structures often allow one of each class to run a sustainability super, while the other can play with DPS builds—particularly Hunters who may struggle to find a use for vanishing and would greatly benefit the team by switching to Celestial Nighthawk builds.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What weapons should I use?

When it comes to weaponry, this season will be tricky given the number of weapons being left in the dust, but I’ll keep you updated as Beyond Light launches. That being said, big sword still go BRRRRRR. So keep those god-roll Falling Guillotines to hand if there are any up close and personal encounters. Oh, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for some opportunities to use Gnawing Hunger, as those found in the Seasons of Arrivals are still effective and easy to come by.

You could also consider longer range weapons like the Long Shadow kinetic sniper and the Xenophage exotic Machine Gun. Although the Xenophage doesn’t offer critical hit damage, it can still do a massive amount in the right situations. It’s slow, methodical rate of fire allows you to make the most of every shot.

There are still a few weeks left until release, so ensure to check back as I continue to update all our Destiny 2 content in anticipation of the big day. Until then, stay safe, guardian.