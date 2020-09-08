How to get Traveler's Chosen in Destiny 2

Fancy bagging yourself the historic Destiny 2 Traveler's Chosen exotic sidearm? With Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes coming to a close, the community once again looks for purpose. This time it’s to unlock the sidearm that some players might remember as the one from the very first mission in Destiny 2. The weapon has been revamped as exotic and, given its perks, it should be a beast in PvP.

The quest went live today at reset, but the steps have been datamined and are listed below. Our man is working through them as we speak, and we'll update if anything changes or there are particular tips to make the grind easier.

The Exodus: Preparation

Most likely you'll have already finished this quest as it launched a fair bit ahead of Traveler’s Chosen, but here’s a quick recap.

Speak to Zavala and then visit each of the following locations.

Speak to their guardian and complete a weekly bounty in this order: Titan, IO, Mercury, and Mars.

As you can see, this is a whistle-stop tour around a few of the locations soon to be vaulted. It’s their last hurrah before their inhabitants head off to parts unknown or aid us in our fight against the Darkness in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

The Exodus: Evacuation quest

After all of the locations have been prepped for evacuation, you’ll need to then complete the... evacuation quest. Similar to the previous step, you’ll need to visit all of the aforementioned locations again, but with far more taxing requirements. All you need to do to start is talk to Zavala in the Tower.

Exodus: Evacuation quest - Io

The first location you’ll need to visit is Io. You’ll need to speak to Ashen Mir to start this quest and then do the following:

Collect Taken traces from Taken Phalanxes and open the chest in the Sanctum of Bones Lost Sector.

Complete the Pyramidion strike and collect 40 Scan Traces by killing Vex on IO

Complete the Unexpected Guest (Heroic) adventure.

When you’ve finished the above, you’ll need to chat to Ashen Mir again before setting off for your next location.

Exodus: Evacuation quest - Titan

Your next pitstop is Titan. When you arrive, visit Sloane to start the quest. Then:

Defeat Dek-Thra the Hive Knight in the Methane Flush Lost Sector.

Open chests protected by Hive Ultras in the Solarium or Festering Halls.

Complete Savathun’s Song strike and collect Tech Fragments by killing Hive Ogres, Wizards, and Knights on Titan.

Just like Io, round off your errands by letting Sloane know that you’ve done her dirty work for her before jumping in your ship and jetting off to your next location.

Exodus: Evacuation quest - Mercury

On Mercury, speak to its head honcho, Brother Vance, and then set about these tasks:

Complete A Garden World strike and defeat Vex Hydras, Minotaurs, and Cyclopses on Mercury.

Complete Tree of Probabilities strikes and defeat Cabal on Mercury.

Complete the Bug in the System (Heroic) adventure.

Once that's done, onwards to the final destination.

Exodus: Evacuation quest - Mars

Last but not least is Mars. Ana Bray, much like the previous vendors, will be patiently awaiting your arrival. Here’s the laundry list of tasks she needs a helping hand with:

Investigate Mindlab: Rasputin.

Defeat bosses in Escalation Protocol.

Complete Deathly Tremors (Heroic) adventure.

The entire Exodus quest line will prove quite time consuming and there aren’t many ways to speed run through the steps, but after visiting the final location, Zavala requests that you return to the Tower. In return for your efforts, he will reward you with Traveler’s Chosen.

What we know about Traveler’s Chosen

So, you’re probably wondering what the Traveler’s Chosen actually does. While it isn't live yet, it looks like it'll be a unique sidearm that builds stacks of a perk known as Gathering Light—not to be confused with Charged with Light.

These stacks, when consumed by holding the reload button, lets you regenerate your melee, grenade, and class abilities. Gathering Light also encourages Guardians to hold on to these stacks and offers increased reload speeds, handling, and target acquisition based on the number of stacks held.

As the quest has just gone live, we don't know how to unlock the exotic catalyst, but we'll be updating this guide as soon as it becomes clear.