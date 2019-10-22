How to get Leviathan's Breath in Destiny 2

While Destiny 2 Shadowkeep’s Season of the Undying continues to progress, more and more exotics are becoming available. First it was Deathbringer, followed by Divinity, and now it’s time for Leviathan’s Breath, a chunky boy of a bow.

As a heavy weapon, Leviathan’s Breath is the first bow to occupy the power slot. As you'd expect, it packs a punch. Each shot will deliver a meaty area of effect explosion and when fully charged it can stagger enemies quite significantly—useful for taking on those Unstoppable Champions in the Nightfall and Nightmare Hunts. It’s a bit like a rocket launcher spliced with the accuracy of a scout rifle, and a lot of fun to fit into your play style.

Here’s how to unlock Leviathan’s Breath.

Visit Banshee-44 in the tower

The first step is incredibly simple. All you have to do is talk to Banshee-44 any time after October 22nd in the Tower, and you will be awarded with the secret quest.

Find Banshee-44’s hidden workshop

Following on from picking up the quest, you’ll be asked to find Banshee-44’s hidden workshop within the tower. The problem is that it’s so well hidden that Banshee himself can’t remember where it is. Thankfully I have recorded a video that shows you exactly where to go (see below).

For those unwilling to watch a two minute video, enter the Hanger area (head right from spawn and down the stairs), then climb on top of the Future War Cult building and jump to a platform that lacks a safety railing. From there you will navigate vents until you reach the old postmaster’s room. Once in this room you need use the shelves to clamber up into another vent. Continue forward until you reach a mini jumping puzzle in a cylindrical room and continue upwards. Eventually you will find yourself in Banshee’s hidden workshop and right in front of a locked case that contains Leviathan’s Breath.

Banshee will request your presence again, and then it’s on to the next step.

Complete Strikes and Gambit matches

This step is fairly straightforward. You can pick your poison, Gambit or Strikes. For bonus points you can either take part in the Nightfall strikes or Gambit Prime to speed things up. If you are confident enough to complete Legend Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes, it should take two of these at 950 power and will tie in nicely with your weekly bounties.

Kill Vex and Cabal with precision shots using a bow

Similar to above, this step is just as simple as its title. Although it might seem like the Vex Offensive might be the way to go here, it’s not particularly effective due to the size of the team participating in the event. A far faster approach is to find an easily accessible and short Lost Sector that’s overflowing with Vex or Cabal and run through it until you’re finished.

Personally, I opted for the Lost Sector on Nessus at Artifact’s Edge. I was able to check this step off in just over three runs through the Lost Sector. Alternatively, you can opt to load the old Leviathan raid from the Nessus destination, enter the Castellum area at the start, and just pop the infinitely-spawning Cabal in the noggin with a bow.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Complete the unique Arms Dealer strike in the European Dead Zone

As the last of the combat-based steps, this could prove trying for some. While it’s a strike that many will be familiar with, there are a few modifiers applied and the final boss is constantly calling artillery blasts throughout the final encounter. If you’re above 900 Power Level and have a mix of good gear and some supers that will increase your sustainability, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem. In fact a few players that have found the time to pick up Divinity might be able to kill the boss on the lift upwards before the pesky fight at the top. Otherwise be warned that there are a few modifications to the regular strike, such as bombs falling from the air at periodic intervals.

After that, all you need to do is return to the tower, speak to Banshee-44 one last time, and then return to the hidden workshop. And there you have it: One Leviathan’s Breath bow.