Here are all the Cyberpsycho Sighting locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering where to find the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting locations? These particular jobs aren't picked up in the normal fashion. Once you've reached the requirements to unlock a Cyberpsycho mission—usually by reaching a certain point in the main story arc—you'll discover them whenever you happen to wander close to the location of a Cyberpsycho. This will trigger a call from Regina which will then add the mission to your quest log.

As these Cyberpsycho missions are only found if you happen to be in the vicinity of the perpetrator, it's possible that you'll miss some of them completely. For that reason I've put together this guide to tell you everything you need to know to search out the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting locations.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting locations by district

The Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings are listed below and sorted by the district in which you'll find them.

Most of these will be unlocked during the early stages of Act 2, but as some of these targets can be pretty challenging to take down, you may want to consider coming back to them later rather than jumping straight in, guns-blazing.

Watson

Cyberpunk 2077: Ticket to the Major Leagues

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

You'll find this Cyberpsycho located close to the river in Watson, in the storage facility there which can be accessed from the seafront area. The easiest way to get here is to use the Clarendon St fast travel point and head north until you reach a pedestrian crossing. Head down the steps in front of you and turn left down a narrow path with railing to one side. Regina should call you to start the mission.

Cyberpunk 2077: Demons of War

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

This Cyberpsycho is found on an unfinished highway just north of the Charter St fast travel point in Kabuki. The quickest way to reach the area however is to use the All Foods Plant fast travel point just to the north. From here, head south and you'll get a call from Regina as you draw close.

Cyberpunk 2077: Lt. Mower

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

To locate this Cyberpsycho, head to the Greek Loop fast travel point in Kabuki. Turn to your right and cross the road and you should see Militech vehicles blocking a sideroad there. Regina will call you and give you the details of the job.

Cyberpunk 2077: Bloody Ritual

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'Playing for Time'.

From The Docks fast travel point, head southeast along the road then take the first road left, just past a row of three garages. You should reach a wide pedestrian walkway next to a body of water. Turn right here and continue along until the path starts to veer left and Regina should call you with the job. You can now track this Cyberpsycho on your map.

Cyberpunk 2077: Where The Bodies Hit The Floor

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

This Cyberpsycho is pretty easy to find. From the Pershing St fast travel point, turn around so you're facing roughly south and cross the road. You should receive a call from Regina and she'll clue you in on this one.

Cyberpunk 2077: Six Feet Under

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

From the Ebenike Docks, head southeast along the road and then take a right when you reach the end. Keep following the road as it makes a few turns and you'll eventually come to a crossroads. Head straight across here and you should receive a call from Regina giving you the mission. The Cyberpsycho is located just ahead, to the right.

Heywood

Cyberpunk 2077: Seaside Cafe

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

You'll need to take a trip to the beach—or close to it—if you want to take out this Cyberpsycho. The closest fast travel point is Parque Del Mar, so head here and make your way to the main road south. You shouldn't have to go more than 50 metres before you get a call from Regina to tell you there's a new Cyberpsycho job. Continue south to locate it.

Cyberpunk 2077: Letter of the Law

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

This cyberpsycho is very close the Seaside Cafe one above. Simply head north from the cafe and Regina should call you. Alternatively, if you want to fast travel there, the Parque Del Mar is the closest travel point. Cross the road and start heading north.

This one didn't appear in my quest log when Regina called. If you look at your map (or the image above) you should see the location of the quest. To get it to trigger, you'll need to actually enter the yard of the autoshop. Just be careful of the mines scattered around.

City Center

Cyberpunk 2077: On Deaf Ears

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

The closest fast travel point to this Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting is Downtown Central. Once here head north through the pedestrian area until you reach a main road that slopes up on the left—it's hard to miss as it has a yellow barrier running down the side. Head up here and you'll find the first turning on your left. Travel a little way along here and you'll find a covered car park and Regina will call you, giving you the job.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom of Night City

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

Like the Cyberpsycho above, this one is also close to the Downtown Central fast travel point. Head north from the travel point, then turn right when you hit the main road. Keep following this road until you spot two purple 'Taste the Love' vending machines on the pavement in front of you—they're more innocent than you might think—and take the crossing to the left but don't continue over to the far side of the other lanes to traffic.

Instead, turn right and follow the road east. Follow this road for quite a way until an area opens out on your right with clusters of dirty yellow paving stones. Hug the right wall here and Regina should call, pinpointing the Cyberpsycho's location just ahead inside the door to the right.

Pacifica

Cyberpunk 2077: Smoke on the Water

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

The closest fast travel point to get to this Cyberpsycho is Chapel. Once you're there, head down three sets of steps directly in front of the travel point, heading southwest, then walk across the concreted area to reach a road with a view of the amusement part behind it.

Follow this road west towards the seafront then cross the road ahead of you and make your way down two more flights of steps onto the beach. Once on the beach, turn right and head along the track there. Once you've gone a little way, Regina will call you with the job. Continue along the track to find this Cyberpsycho on the pier.

Cyberpunk 2077: Lex Talionis

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'Transmission'.

This next Cyberpsycho Sighting is pretty close to the one above. Again, the closest fast travel point is Chapel, but if you're already here because you were looking for the previous target, backtrack along the sand until you reach the point where you came onto the beach. Keep heading southwest—still on the beach—and you should see the big 'Grand Imperial Mall' building ahead. Just as you reach it, Regina will call and you'll find the Cyberpsycho just ahead.

Santo Domingo

Cyberpunk 2077: Discount Doc

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

This Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho location is found in the southeast corner of Rancho Coronado. The closest fast travel point is Rancho Coronado East. From here, head along the road to the northwest. Shortly after you reach a junction, Regina will call you to give you the info on the job. Find this one by heading right at the junction and following the road to the mission marker.

Cyberpunk 2077: Under The Bridge

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

You can find this Cyberpsycho by heading to the Hargreaves St fast travel point in central Arroyo. From here, turn around and cross the road and Regina will call you. You'll find them under the bridge in a homeless camp.

Badlands

Cyberpunk 2077: House on a Hill

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

Depending on when you decide to locate this Cyberpsycho, you may have more fast travels points available in Badlands than I did. From Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Palmer's nomad camp—the one you arrive at during the Ghost Town main mission—head east towards the road, then follow it until you find a right turn. Keep going down this track until you receive Regina's call to give you the mission. This Cyberpsycho is found inside the fenced-in enclosure here.

Cyberpunk 2077: Second Chances

Unlock requirement: Complete main story mission, 'The Rescue'.

This Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting is on the eastern side of the Badlands. The closest fast travel point I found was Sunshine Motel, on the main road south of Panam's nomad camp. You're probably best using your car for this one, unless you fancy a lengthy hike. You can find this Cyberpsycho close to the car here. Regina will call you with the job once you get off the road.