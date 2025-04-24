While you can play through Days Gone without bothering to upgrade your health, stamina, or focus, increasing them makes the game much more comfortable to experience. To do that, you need to find the NERO Injectors scattered across the map. Each of these increases one of your bars by 25, up to a maximum of 350 health, stamina, and focus if you grab them all.

And let me tell you, taking down hordes and clearing endgame fights is much more enjoyable if you've gathered a few NERO Injectors to buff yourself along the way. So, here's where to grab them all.

All Days Gone NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

There are 30 NERO Injectors to collect in Days Gone across the game's six regions. Below, I'll break down each location into its region, corresponding to the numbers listed on the map above.

Days Gone Cascade NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

The Cascade region, where you start the game, has seven NERO Injectors to find:

1. At the Little Bear Lake NERO Checkpoint. Southwestern Cascade at the southern tunnel that leads between Cascade and Belknap. You’ll visit the place early in the game while looking for bandages for Boozer.

2. At the Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint in northeasternmost Cascade. Head beyond the statue where Alvarez died during the Chasing Leon questline. It’s east of the Pioneer Cemetery Infestation Zone and Jefferson Rail Tunnel Ambush Cap.

3. In a cave in the northeastern Cascade, first visited during the Spy on the NERO Researcher mission. The beacon and Injector are on the upper level at the end of a cave system accessible from the trail north of the east-west road.

4. At the Horse Lake Nero Checkpoint. Northern Cascade, a few hundred meters north of Deacon and Boozer’s O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. You’ll know it by the derelict train cars up on the hill.

5. In northwestern Cascade at the back of the White King Mine. Take the road northwest from Horse Lake Nero Checkpoint, then the path to the right northward. Beware the horde inside the mine during the day.

6. Near a crashed helicopter in the southern Cascades, a little ways southeast of Copeland’s camp. You’ll need to use a ledge east of the chopper to launch your bike across the gap. While you don’t need the Nitrous bike upgrade to do so, having it makes the jump much easier.

7. In the eastern Cascades, directly north of the Horse Creek Ambush Camp. The Injector is in a box at the end of a bridge festooned with hanging corpses.

Days Gone Belknap NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

There are only four NERO Injectors in Belknap despite its size relative to the other regions in the game. It also introduces the trickier bike jumps. Don’t worry. They get harder:

8. In Northeastern Belknap at the Marion Forks NERO Checkpoint, found west of the tunnel connecting Belknap to Cascade. You’ll first drive through that area early in the Price On Your Head questline.

9. At the Iron Butte Pass NERO Checkpoint in southern Belknap. Travel south from the Hot Springs camp, then east toward the Cascades. The checkpoint is guarded by a group of Rippers.

10. Directly west of the Hot Springs encampment. You’ll need to make a bike jump to reach it. The ramp is north of the ridge where you find the injector. You’ll need the Nitrous upgrade for your bike to make the gap.

11. In westernmost Belknap, northwest of the Hot Springs encampment. The cave is on the western bank of the small pond that connects to the river. You’ll also find the Patjens Lake Horde here during the day, all 100 of them.

Days Gone Lost Lake NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

Narrative importance aside, the Lost Lake region only contains four NERO Injectors. And rather than make you do tricky jumps, one of them lets a horde do guard duty.

12. At the Santiam Tunnel NERO Checkpoint in Southern Lost Lake. South of Iron Mike’s encampment, in front of the tunnel leading into the southern region. You’ll need to deal with the Berley Lake Horde and the Infestation Zone there.

13. In southeastern Lost Lake, southeast of Iron Mike’s Encampment. Use the natural ramp near the edge of the map to jump the gap, ideally with the Nitrous upgrade. The injector itself is on the other side of the helicopter.

14. At the Old Sawmill NERO Checkpoint in southeastern Lost Lake. Find this checkpoint at the southern end of the eponymous Old Sawmill. Be sure to destroy all the loudspeakers, including the one in the tree, as the Old Sawmill Horde is a full 500 Freakers strong.

15. In northwesternmost Lost Lake, east of the pass that leads to the Cascades and a short distance north of Iron Mike’s Farm. You’ll find the injector case near a Freaker cave that houses the River Flow Farms Horde during the day.

Days Gone Iron Butte NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

There’s not much going on in Iron Butte, especially later in the game, so you’ll only find two NERO Injectors here.

16. At the Rogue Tunnel NERO Checkpoint in southeastern Iron Butte. You’ll pass through here when you and Schizzo go into Ripper territory with the dynamite at det cord.

17. In southwestern Iron Butte, just north of the Redwood RV Park Ambush Camp beside the lake. You’ll need to use your bike to jump a gap west of the NERO research site. Be sure to only take the jump straight so you make the jump in one try.

Days Gone Crater Lake NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

There's a lot to do in Crater Lake once you reach it during the later parts of the Days Gone story, including seven NERO Injectors scattered across the region.

18. At the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway NERO Checkpoint in northeastern Crater Lake, northeast of the Wizard Lake encampment. Take the main road east from Wizard Lake, go left toward the mountains, then left again on another paved road. The checkpoint is at the eastern end of the road.

19. In southwestern Crater Lake, which you’ll visit during your first Bounty Hunter mission from Captain Kouri. It’s in a cave south of the shacks. You can get here quickly by taking the road south from the Diamond Lake camp. The injector is in a cave at the back of the wooded area southeast of the buildings.

20. At the Spruce Lake NERO Checkpoint in southwesternmost Crater Lake, south of the Diamond Lake encampment. You’ll go near the location during your first bounty mission from Kouri, which is also the location of an Ambush Camp.

21. In southern Crater Lake, in a small house on the coast of the lake. The injector is south of the Wizard Island encampment. Follow the main road to the map's southern edge and keep your eye out for a dirt path leading toward the water. You've gone too far if you see a small selection of buildings on your right.

22. In northwesternmost Crater Lake near the border between the main area and the mountain boundary. The injector is in a cave northwest of the Diamond Lake encampment, just left and above a small set of cabins.

23. In northwestern Crater Lake, almost directly west of the Diamond Lake encampment. It’s at the very edge of the map on a hill only accessible via a small path north of the injector site.

24. In southeast Crater Lake, on the island southeast of the Wizard Island encampment. You can take a ramp southeast of the injector island, and, again, you’ll need the Nitrous bike upgrade to make the gap.

Days Gone Highway 97 NERO Injector locations

(Image credit: Bend Studio)

The final area you’ll explore in Days Gone, Highway 97 boasts six NERO Injectors for you to find and perhaps the toughest bike jump of them all.

25. At the Chemult Community College NERO Checkpoint in Highway 97 southeast of the Wizard Lake encampment. You’ll visit during the story mission, He’s Not Big On Tunes, so no reason not to grab the injector while you’re there.

26. In north-central Highway 97, in a cave on the northern bank of the river that runs through the far northeastern town. Look for two fuel stations northeast of the Community College.

27. At the Pillette Bridge NERO Checkpoint on southwestern Highway 97, southeast of the Wizard Island encampment. Follow the main road south from the camp, head east, take the first right, and go down the road to the end.

28. In far southern Highway 97, southeast of the Wizard Island encampment at the southern end of the map. Also, southeast of the Pillette Bridge NERO Checkpoint. The injector is in a case beneath a blown-up bridge.

29. In central Highway 97, in a cave. Find it on the northern edge of the forested mountain east of Wizard Island. Head north from the camp and go east on the main road until it turns south. Continue toward the mountain until you reach a rising dirt path into the woods. Follow it up to the NERO Research Site.

30. In southeastern Highway 97. Possibly the trickiest NERO Injector in the game, as you need to make not one, but two motorcycle jumps. The first is west of the injector and requires the Nitrous upgrade and pinpoint accuracy on your launch point. The Nitrous III upgrade is ideal. The second jump is short, but use the Nitrous just in case.