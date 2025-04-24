All Days Gone horde locations

One of the biggest challenges you’ll face in Days Gone is taking on hordes of Freakers scattered across the map. These groups of legally distinct zombies come in various sizes, from a few dozen to a few hundred. Hordes are one of the best ways to raise your reputation with the various camp factions in Days Gone, and knowing where to find them will help you access the best gear in the game.

I’ll list the location of each horde here, separated into each region and listed by the following size categories:

Small : 50 Freakers or below

: 50 Freakers or below Medium : 51 - 125 Freakers

: 51 - 125 Freakers Large : 126 - 200 Freakers

: 126 - 200 Freakers Very Large: 201 Freakers and above

There are a whopping 38 hordes to find all across Oregon, and you’ll need lots of ammo and explosives to take them all out.

Days Gone Cascade horde locations

The first region you explore, the Cascades, is home to eight hordes, but only one of them has more than 50 Freakers in it:

1. Death Train horde (Small): Northern Cascade, just beside the Horse Lake Nero Checkpoint. Head north from the O’Leary Mountain Safehouse to the small lake to find the derelict trains and the Horde wandering about.

2. White King Mine horde (Small): Northwesternmost Cascades and further northwest of the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint. You’ll find the horde in the eponymous mine just a few hundred meters east of the border with Belknap. Take the road northwest from the checkpoint, then the dirt path further north.

3. Grotto Caves horde (Medium): About a kilometer northeast of Boozer and Deacon’s O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. It’s near the Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint, and the statue where Alvarez died during the Price On Your Head questline.

4. Cascade Highway horde (Small): Eastern Cascade and east of the O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. On the east side of a small uphill trail surrounded by rocks. The easiest way to reach it is to head north from the Horse Creek Ambush Camp and make a U-turn up the path when available.

5. Little Bear Lake horde (Small): Western Cascade, northwest of Copeland’s Camp, and north of the Little Bear Lake NERO Checkpoint. Take the road northwest from the checkpoint down to the little lake, and the horde will be resting in a ramshackle cabin near the water.

6. O’Leary Mountain horde (Small): Central Cascade, a bit north of O’Leary Mountain Safehouse. Head left out of the main gate, then make two rights, traveling east along the road until you see the Freaker cave on your right.

7. Horse Lake horde (Small): North Central Cascade, in a cave by a raised dirt road northeast of the O’Leary Mountain Safehouse and the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint. Take the road east from the checkpoint, then head up the first left you come across. The cave will be on your left.

8. Proxy Falls horde (Small): Southeastern Cascade, east of Copeland’s Camp. Head past the road leading south to the Lost Lake region and continue east along the upper ridge. The Freaker cave is on the eastern side of the road.

Days Gone Belknap horde locations

As the second of the early regions in Days Gone, Belknap also doesn’t have many larger hordes, and boasts only seven of them in total:



1. Bear Creek Hotsprings horde (Small): Northwesternmost Belknap, near the Refugee Camp with Sarah’s Memorial Stone, northwest of the Hot Springs Encampment. Found in a cave directly east of the refugee camp.

2. Twin Craters horde (Small): Southeasternmost Belknap. You can get there by traveling west through the southern tunnel connecting Belknap and the Cascades. The nearest camp is the Little Bear Lake NERO Checkpoint.

3. Patjens Lakes horde (Medium): Western Belknap, not too far northwest of the Hot Springs encampment. Find the Horde’s cave on the southwestern edge of the small lake that feeds the river leading south.

4. Lava Arch horde (Small): Central Belknap, directly east of the Hot Springs Encampment, on the other side of the mountain. The cave is beneath the eponymous Lava Arch, itself at the base of the river that cuts north through the region.

5. Belknap Crater horde (Small): Eastern Belknap. Take the main road east from the Hot Springs camp, then a left up the dirt road just before the fuel station. The horde cave is on a side trail surrounded by park signs.

6. Marion Forks horde (Small): Northeastern Belknap. You’ll find their cave near the riverbank north of Belknap Crater, on the south side of the main road.

7. Shadow Lake horde (Small): Northeasternmost Belknap, at the northern tip of Shadow Lake, the largest lake in the area. The cave is tucked into the north side rock wall.

Days Gone Lost Lake horde locations

Lost Lake is where the hordes start to get bigger, with most of the seven here having at least 50 and usually 75 or more. The Old Sawmill horde is a special case, as you’ll see below:



1. Metolius Lava Cave horde (Very large): Almost directly north of the Lost Lake encampment, in a cave at the end of a high hill. You first visit the cave during the mission Flow Like Buried Rivers. When you want to return, look for a road sign while traveling east-west on the main road.

2. Westfir horde (Medium): West of Iron Mike’s encampment, northwest of the larger lake and near the Rogue Camp Infestation Zone service station.

3. Old Sawmill horde (Largest): Southern Lost Lake, southeast of Iron Mike’s encampment. You’ll want to avoid this area until very late game, you’ll encounter an absurd 500 Freakers to kill, and if you aren’t geared to the gills, things can go bad quickly.

4. Berley Lake horde (Medium): Southern Lost Lake, near the border with the snowy mountains. You’ll find them wandering the Berley Lake Infestation Zone and Santiam Santiam Tunnel NERO Checkpoint.

5. River Flow Farms horde (Medium): Far northeastern Lost Lake, northeast of Iron Mike’s Encampment, and north of Iron Mike’s Farm. You’ll find the horde in a cave a little ways east of a small farmhouse and other outbuildings.

6. Wapinitia Road horde (Medium): Southern Lost Lake, southwest of Iron Mike’s and north of the Berley Lake Ambush Camp. You’ll find the horde in a cave south of the main road, surrounded by a small forest.

7. Sherman’s Camp horde (Medium): This horde sticks inside Sherman’s Camp in northeast Lost Lake. You’ll want to clear them at some point, because you’ll visit that locale several times throughout the Lost Lake story.

Days Gone Crater Lake horde locations

Crater Lake is the lightest area in terms of hordes, but makes up for that by trading horde quantity for Freaker density. Of the three hordes in the region, only one is less than 126 Freakers strong.



1. McLeod Ridge horde (Large): North central Crater Lake, in the mountains northwest of the Diamond Lake encampment. You’ll first visit this horde during the mission Driven to Instinction.

2. Mt. Bailey horde (Very large): Northwestern Crater Lake. Located northwest of the Diamond Lake Encampment near the border between the main area and the barrier mountains.

3. Rimview Ranch horde (Medium): Northeastern Crater Lake. Find them in a cave on a hill above the Highway 97-Crater Lake connecting tunnel. You’ll also find the Rimview Ranch on the hill.

Days Gone Highway 97 horde locations

Highway 97 boasts 13 hordes, most of which contain 75 Freakers apiece, with others consisting of many more. It packs them all into an area smaller than Cascade, so expect to be tripping over Freakers at almost every turn.



1. Chemult Station horde (Large): Western Highway 97, among the trains. It’s almost directly east of the Wizard Island Encampment. The horde is near a long rail bridge, which you can use to funnel them into a killbox for easy slaying.

2. Groose Gardens horde (Large): Western Highway 97. At night, they congregate on a bridge on the main north-south road, which you’ll find east of the Cheumult Community College NERO Checkpoint.

3. Cascade Lakes Rail Line horde (Medium): Central Highway 97, northeast of the Wizard Island Encampment. The horde rests in a cave on the riverbank north of the town’s left-hand fuel depot.

4. Chemult Community College horde (Medium): Found east of the Wizard Island in the area surrounding the College NERO Checkpoint, inside the football field.

5. Rum Rye Gulch horde (Medium): South-central Highway 97, in a cave on the north side of the dirt road leading southwest from the Chemult Community College NERO Checkpoint.

6. Juniper Ridge horde (Medium): South-central Highway 97, just a little west of the Rum Rye Gulch Horde. Their cave is also north of the dirt road, but a bit higher up the hill within the rock wall.

7. Friendship Ridge horde (Medium): Southern Highway 97, southeast of the Wizard Island Encampment and northwest of the marshes with the Bare Bay Ambush Camp. You’ll find the horde in an open-sided red barn north of a main highway during the day.

8. Lobert Draw Ridge horde (Very large): Southwestern Highway 97; this horde rests in a cave at the end of the southern railroad line that leads off the map. It’s also south of the Pillette Bridge NERO Checkpoint.

9. Mt. Scott Ski Resort horde (Medium): Northern Highway 97. Found in a cave at the end of a river that leads into the snowy mountains. There’s also a small, unmarked Marauder camp nearby.

10. Sagebrush Point horde (Medium): Northeasternmost Highway 97 near the powerlines leading into the snowy barrier mountains. The cave is just west of the last power line tower.

11. Beasley Lake horde (Medium): Even more northeasternmost Highway 97. Find the horde on the north side of a hill at the edge of the map. It’s also a little ways east of the Sagebrush Point Horde.

12. Solomon Hill horde (Medium): Northern Highway 97. During the day, they rest in a large cave in a forest just west of some ruined train cars. You can also travel north of the Aspen Butte Ambush Camp to find this horde.

13. Beaver Marsh Rest Stop horde (Medium): Within the boundary mountains in northwestern Highway 97 north of the Solomon Hill cave. The horde is in another cave at the base of the small body of water in the enclosed valley, and you’ll fight it during the mission Just Doing My Job.