Cammy and Birdie revealed for Street Fighter 5

British secret agent and Rapunzel-like Cammy is in Street Fighter V, as you may have guessed from the headline up there. She's joined by Birdie from the Street Fighter Alpha series (Charlie Nash, M. Bison, Ryu and Chun-Li have already been confirmed).You can see the pair walloping the heck out of people in the following trailer, which also shows the other announced characters in action.

Street Fighter V introduces the V-Gauge, V-Skills, and lots of other things beginning with V, and I'm a little in awe at how good its character models look. It's coming to PC and PS4 next Spring.