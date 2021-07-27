Genshin Impact Baal boss guide

Want to know how to beat Baal in Genshin Impact? Now that Genshin Impact 2.0 is in full swing, we're adventuring in Inazuma and exploring everything the new zone offers. Of course, it's not all tea houses and blossom trees—there's a pesky Electro Archon you'll need to deal with too.

You'll confront Baal—also known as Raiden Shogun—during the second act in Chapter 2, but rumour has it she may be playable at some point in the future. For now, you need to fight her. Here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Baal, and when we may be able to play as her.

Can you defeat Baal in Genshin Impact?

If you're trying to figure out how to beat Baal, you're out of luck. You can push her into the second phase by taking down her health by a quarter. But even if you make it through the first phase intact, there's no way you'll have the damage to beat her, especially once she activates Vision Hunt Decree in phase two.

This leaves just the Traveler on the battlefield, as all other characters won't be able to use their elemental abilities. A cutscene marks the end of the fight.

There's been no official word from miHoYo at this time, but according to Genshin Report , she's likely to get a release during the Genshin Impact 2.2 update in November.

To my current knowledge, Baal / Raiden will not be playable in Version 2.1I've been told they have other characters currently planned. This could obviously change, but that's what I've been told#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/veSHOms49NJuly 10, 2021 See more

Genshin Impact Baal abilities: What we know

As with previously unconfirmed characters, we've got a good idea of Baal's abilities from Honey Hunter World .

Normal Attack: Origin Normal: Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes. Charged: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to perform an upward slash. Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Transcendence - Baleful Light: The Raiden Shogun unveils a shard of her Euthymia, dealing Electro damage to nearby opponents, and granting nearby party members the Eye of Stormy Judgement. Eye of Stormy Judgement: When characters with this buff attack and hit opponents, the Eye will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Electro damage at the opponent's position. The Eye can initiate one coordinated attack every 0.9s per party.

Elemental Burst Secret Art - Musou Shinsetsu: Gathering truths unnumbered and wishes uncounted, the Raiden Shogun unleashes the Musou no Hitotachi and deals AoE Electro damage, using Musou Isshin in combat for a certain duration afterward. The damage dealt by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin's attacks are based on the number of Shogan Byakugen no Rin's Resolve stacks consumed when this skill is used. Musou Isshin: While in this state, the Raiden Shogun will wield her Tachi in battle, while her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be infused with Electro damage, which cannot be overridden. When such attacks hit opponents, she will regenerate Energy for all nearby party members. Energy can be restored this way once every Is, and this effect can be triggered five times throughout this skill's duration. While in this state, the Raiden Shogun's resistance to the interruption is increased, and she is immune to Electro Charged reaction damage. Shogan Byakugen no Rin: When nearby party members use their Elemental Bursts, the Raiden Shogun will build up Resolve based on the amount of energy they consume. The maximum amount of Resolve stacks is 60.

Passives Wishes Unnumbered: When nearby party members gain Elemental Orbs or Particles, Shogan Byakugen no Rin gains two Resolve stacks. Enlightened One: Each 1% above 100% Energy Recharge that the RAiden Shogun possesses grants her 0.6% greater Energy restoration from Musou Isshin and 0.4% Electro damage bonus. All Preserver: Mora expended when ascending Swords and Polearms decreased by 50%