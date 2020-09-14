Asus Republic of Gamers and IKEA are teaming up to create a line of gaming furniture

Following hot on the heels (chair legs?) of the Herman Miller x Logitech luxury gaming chair comes the next collaboration between a PC hardware manufacturer and a furniture brand—a line of affordable gaming furniture, designed by IKEA's product development centre in Shanghai and the ASUS Design Centre in Taipei and Shanghai. There's no detail on what products are going to be part of the "new home gaming ecosystem" that both companies aim to create. And while I'm no mind reader, a desk and a chair seem like a safe bet.

The furniture line is set to roll out in China in February 2021, and will then likely gradually become available in other regions across the world. I'm still using my IKEA Micke table—a table that fits a laptop and not much else—which usually leads to me avoiding my setup altogether. But IKEA and ROG know that in order to achieve "victories from bedroom to basement", as they call it, you presumably have to actually use your desk. So perhaps this is what I need to get me started with an esports career. That or just sit at a desk at the correct height.