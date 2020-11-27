How to find The Adze in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Stuck trying to find the clues needed to identify The Adze in AC Valhalla? She's one of the members of the AC Valhalla Order of the Ancients and if you're determined to eliminate them all, you may be stuck trying to find all the three clues required to identify her.

The Order of the Ancients is the organisation that Hytham and Basim are intent on taking down in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can see how many members there are by heading to the 'Order' tab in your menu. To start with, all the members will appear as silhouettes and it's up to you to reveal their identities so you can locate and deal with them.

A number of the Order of the Ancients' members will be revealed throughout the course of your playthrough but some will have to be tracked down using the clues that are provided. The Adze is one of the latter so if you're stuck trying to figure out the identity of AC Valhalla Adze, read on to learn where you can find the clues, as well as her name and location.

In case it's not clear, there are spoilers ahead for the identity of The Adze, so click away now if you want to figure it out for yourself.

How to find the clues to identify The Adze in Valhalla

You can tackle this fairly early on in Assassin's Creed Valhalla but in order to find the first clue to her identity, you'll first need to take down one of the AC Valhalla Zealots. The one you're after is Cola, and I found him in the southeastern corner of Eurviscire, just south of Fiscartun. He's got a suggested power level of 90 but he's still pretty tough so be prepared and save the game beforehand, just to be safe.

Once you've confirmed the kill, you'll get your first clue and The Adze can be found on the Order page. This clue sends you to the Roman ruins within the town of Ledecestre. You need to win a drinking competition when you get there and the man you need to speak to can be found just to the north-east of the synchronisation point within the town. Once you've beaten him, the second clue will be added to the Order page—though you may have to wait for the room to stop spinning before you can actually read it.

This next clue will send you in search of a watermill to the south of AC Valhlla Tonnastadir, also located in Ledecestrescire. This is where things get a bit confusing. The watermill is located in the village of Cweornric which is indeed to the south of Tonnastadir. But instead of heading inside the mill, turn around and look for a house to the left of a red-roofed tower with a cart of hay sat outside. You'll find the third clue inside the house.

Well done! You can now open the Order page to discover that The Adze's name is Gunilla and she can be found on the docks at Repton, Ledecestrescire.