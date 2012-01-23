Alan Wake PC release date set for February, system requirements detailed

An updated Q&A post on the Alan Wake blog suggests that we'll be getting Alan Wake next month. There's no mention of how much it'll cost, but Remedy have released the system requirements. They mention that they're "still finalising the optimisations and graphics scalability," so they could change a little before release.

The Q&A also mentions that Alan Wake will work with Nvision 3D, though you'll need a top end PC to harness the power of that extra dimension. There won't be a demo, either, but as previously mentioned, we won't have to mess around with Games for Windows Live either. Hooray for that!

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7

PROCESSOR: A dual core processor is required: AMD: Athlon X2 2.8GHz Intel: Core 2 Duo 2GHz

MEMORY: 2 GB

HARD DRIVE: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 10 compatible or later with 512MB RAM AMD: ATI Radeon 3650, 4450, 5550, 6450 or higher (per series) NVIDIA: GeForce 8600GT, 9500GT, GT120, GT430, GT520 (per series)

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible

INPUT: Mouse and keyboard, Xbox360 controller also supported

To run at maximum settings, with high level textures and the like, Remedy recommend a quad core CPU and "a top of the line graphics card."