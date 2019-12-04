A Plague Tale sequel is rumoured to be in the works

It's been reported that Asobo Studio is working on a sequel to its medieval adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence. This information comes from the French website, XboxSquad, who claim that the game is set to release in 2022 with an official reveal next year.

When contacted by Eurogamer for further comment, A Plague Tale's publisher Focus Home Interactive did not confirm or deny the rumour, explaining that both it and Asobo, "are very proud of the critical and public reception" of A Plague Tale: Innocence, as well as the sales. "We're delighted to have received a solid number of awards and nominations, including for Best Narrative at the Game Awards next week. We want to pursue our efforts to make sure the game gets even more attention from players and we will thus keep promoting that title as it deserves."

The statement goes on to say: "We announced last year we are partnering with Asobo for a future project but never confirmed if it was a sequel to A Plague Tale or not—and will give more details on that title when the right time comes."

A Plague Tale: Innocence launched in May earlier this year and has since been nominated for Best Narrative at the Game Awards 2019. It tells the grim tale of two orphans as they try and survive the black death in medieval France, avoiding the hordes of swarming flesh-eating rats and running from the Inquisition who want their heads.

In our A Plague Tale: Innocence review, Malindy gave it a score of 72, saying that its evolving relationships between the characters are golden but the narrative, unfortunately, botches its landing at the very end.