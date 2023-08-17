AMD to announce its new graphics cards at Gamescom

By Chris Szewczyk
published

Just a few days from now.

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
(Image credit: PowerColor)

AMD is set to unveil new Radeon graphics cards during a Gamescom press conference scheduled for August 25 at 17:00 local time. Though the exact products to be announced weren't disclosed, it's pretty safe to say that when Scott Herkelman, the general manager of AMD's graphics business teases "major product announcements", we'll be seeing the long awaited RX 7800 XT and/or RX 7700 XT.

AMD is about to fill a major gap in its lineup. Following the release of the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT in December of 2022, things have been quiet on the Radeon front. The much cheaper RX 7600 was launched in May, but curiously, the huge gap between the two RX 7900s and RX 7600 has remained wide open. That's all set to change.

See more

It wasn't too long ago that AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su said AMD was on track to launch "enthusiast-class" graphics cards before the end of October. But then PowerColor jumped the gun and posted the complete product page for its Red Devil Radeon RX 7800 XT, with specifications and pictures. That page was quickly taken down, and someone at PowerColor surely got detention that day, if not worse.

The RX 7800 XT is expected to go against Nvidia's RTX 4070 cards. Thanks to PowerColor's leak, we know the card features 3840 shader units and 16GB of GDDR6 connected to a 256-bit memory bus. That puts it just about right in the middle of the RX 7900 XT and RX 7600's specs. We'll have to wait a little longer to see how it performs, though.

Your next upgrade

Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming: The top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game ahead of the rest.

Details on the RX 7700 XT are scarcer. It's presumably an RX 4060 Ti competitor and I'm going to assume it uses a cut-down version of the RX 7800 XT's Navi 32 GPU. 12GB of VRAM and a 192-bit bus would seem likely.

In the end it will all come down to how the cards are priced. They don't have to beat Nvidia's competitors if they have attractive prices, but AMD will be hoping the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 will be competitive by all measures.

We won't have long to find out. August 25 is just a week away, and that means reviews will most likely follow in September.

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk
Hardware Writer

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

See comments