PowerColor listing confirms the RX 7800 XT, complete with full specifications

Details regarding AMD's upcoming RX 7800 XT GPU have been hard to come by. In fact, even the name wasn't confirmed. Speculation is moot, though, after someone at PowerColor accidentally posted the product page for the Red Devil Radeon RX 7800 XT. Oops!

The page (which has obviously been taken down) was spotted by @All_The_Watts (via VideoCardz) and listed a near-complete set of specifications. This surely means the card is coming sooner than we thought. It was only a couple of days ago that AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su said AMD was on track to launch "enthusiast-class" graphics cards before the end of October.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 RX 7600 RX 7800 XT RX 7900 XT GPU Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Stream Processors 2048 3840 5376 Compute Units 32 60 84 Boost Clock 2,625MHz 2,565MHz 2,394MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory interface 128-bit 256-bit 320-bit Memory bandwidth 288 GB/s 576 GB/s 800 GB/s Die size 204mm² TBD 529mm² TGP 165W TBD 315W Price $269 TBD $899

Apart from the TDP of the card and it's price, this is it, folks. But with this, we can now speculate about how this long-gestating card will perform. With a shader count of 3840, the 7800 XT has about 28% fewer shaders than the RX 7900 XT's 5376. Both have 16GB of memory, but the 7900 XT's is faster, plus it has a wider memory bus.

The RX 7800 XT is clocked a little higher, but if we were to assume the 7800 XT is about 28% slower than the RX 7900 XT, it wouldn't be too far ahead of the RX 6800 XT, and that certainly wouldn't be ideal for AMD. I'll wait and see how it performs before getting too far ahead of myself.

Other key specs include the expected display connector complement of one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1. PowerColor mentions that only two DP 2.1 connections are supported at the same time.

How the card ultimately performs in the market will come down to its price and performance versus the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070. The RTX 4070 Ti is likely out of reach, given it's a bit too close to the RX 7900 XT in performance.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

PowerColor's listing didn't reveal a TDP, but considering the card comes equipped with two 8-pin power connectors, it's shaping up to be a bit of a thirsty one compared to Nvidia's offerings. It's also a big triple slot, triple fan card, so it's not going to be as efficient as something like the RTX 4060 Ti, which sips a relatively thrifty 160W.

Of course, the Red Devil is a premium model but I'd be surprised if entry-level RX 7800 XTs comes in at under 250W.

It's clear we won't have long to wait for AMD's mid-range challenger. But one thing is for sure: someone at PowerColor got a terse call from the big boss. Or worse.