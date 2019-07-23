Amazon Prime Day deals - it's all over until 2020... here's what you could've won

The summer's biggest PC shopping event is over. At midnight on July 16, the Amazon Prime Day deals ended, and all our wallets breathed a collective sigh of relief. If you wanted to pop some new components in your PC, and wanted to save yourself a few dollars, then you missed out. Not the end of the world, but it does mean that you're reliant on flash sales and 'deals of the day' to find the parts you need, until the inevitable behemoth of Black Friday stomps in this November. As an opportunity to bulk out your rig or upgrade your set-up, Amazon Prime Day is becoming a more established event and this year marks the biggest and longest sale from the retailer to date. There's an inevitability to its return in 2020, likely on July 13-14.
The Amazon Prime Day deals actually served PC owners well this year. While components like SSDs and some of the best gaming monitors are regulars in the discount pages on most retailers, they dropped especially low via Amazon. Laptops were the real winners, though, and the Razer Blade 15 was actually one of the biggest sellers among PCG's audience, along with the trusty Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, which is fast becoming a PC essential.
Below is a list of the stuff you could've bought on Amazon Prime Day. Sure, it's now back up to full price, but it's still worth a scan to see what might have been. If nothing else, it'll give you a decent idea of what each item is worth and, if you're planning to buy anything on this list over the next few months, you'll be able to see whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. As a rule of thumb, if you see it cheaper than it was on Prime Day, it's probably worth a serious look.
Best deals you missed
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $130 (save $70)
Not the best we've seen in the last year, but a decent saving on one of the best SSD drives you can get. Recommended.
Samsung 970 Evo 500 GB NVMe M.2 | $90 (save $60)
It's not often you'll see one of the best SSDs for gaming at this price. With read speeds up to 3500MB/s, this is one of the fastest on the market.
Logitech C920 HD Webcam | $40 (save $60)
The C920 is the top pick among our favorite webcams, with outstanding 1080p video that's great for video chatting or an entry-level streaming setup. Logitech G403 Mouse | $30 (save $40)
The G403 is fairly basic, but you won't find a better gaming mouse for under $30.
View Deal
Razer Deathadder Elite | $34.99 (save $35)
Save 50% on one of the best gaming mice out there. It's light, responsive, and has a 16,000 dpi sensor.
Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse | $69.99 (save $80)
Half price for this superb wireless gaming mouse! It's an old model, but still outperforms most modern mice. And it's 50% off.
Razer Blade 15 | $2799.99 (save $200)
Want a stellar deal? Check out our favorite gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-8750H and GeForce RTX 2080.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 16-core processor | $500 (save $349)
A 16-core, 3.5GHz high-end desktop CPU for extreme multitasking at its lowest price ever. This is a far better deal than any of Intel's "Extreme" series CPUs. MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor 8G OC | $529 (save $41)
MSI is a reliable name when it comes to GPUs, and their Armor range are solid as a rock.
Intel Core i5-9600K + Intel SSD 660p + ASUS Z390-A Motherboard | $424 (save $120)
This bundle is a great starting place for a new high-end PC. You get an Intel Core i5-9600K processor, a 1TB Intel 660p SATA SSD, and an ASUS Prime Z390-A motherboard for $104 less than buying all the parts separately.
View Deal
PNY GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 | $740 (save $110)
This GPU of the last generation is a great choice for your rig. It's powerful, but also cheaper than other high-end cards.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler | $158 (save $101)
This CPU is still one of our favorites because it hits that perfect middle-ground between performance and price. It delivers nearly the same gaming performance as the 2700X, but for less.
ASUS ROG Swift 27" PG279Q | $630 (save $69)
This has earned the top spot in our
This has earned the top spot in our best gaming monitors roundup, thanks to its 144Hz 144Hz IPS panel and low input lag. It's now at its lowest price ever. LG 27" 27GL650F-B | $250 (save $101)
This 27-inch IPS monitor with 144Hz FreeSync support is $100 off the original price right now.
Acer 49" curved monitor | 3840 x 1080 | FreeSync | 144 Hz | $699 (Save $201)
This absurdly wide monitor is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, and gives you a high refresh rate at an unusual resolution: dual monitors without the dual monitors.
Acer Nitro 27" 4K IPS gaming monitor | $640 (save $260)
This monitor has an IPS panel, but it's still great for gaming at high resolutions. and not only can it go up to a 4K resolution, but it's also G-Sync compatible and can overclock to a 144Hz refresh rate.
Crucial MX 500 2TB | SATA | SSD | $210 (save $20)
If you're looking for a big. reliable, fast SATA SSD, then your search is over. Grab this Crucial MX500 in 2TB capacity, safe in the knowledge that it's abut as good as a SATA SSD gets and cheaper than its ever been before. WD Black 500GB SSD | $80 (save $70)
500GB of high-speed storage at 47% off, this makes for a great budget-conscious upgrade to any gaming PC. WD Black 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD | $175 ($75 off)
It's still hard to find this kind of SSD for under $200. Grab this deal while you can.
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset | $62 (save $38)
The Razer Kraken earned a spot in our best gaming headsets roundup, and now it's $38 off at Amazon
and Best Buy . There's also a bright green version available, if that's more your style.View Deal Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset | $100 (save $30)
You can't really go wrong with the Arctis line, and this one of our favorite wireless headsets at a great price. HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset | $40 (save $10)
The Cloud Stinger is a lightweight, no-frills headset for gamers on a budget. It has 50mm stereo drivers and a swivel mic that automatically mutes when you fold it up.
HyperX Cloud II gaming headset | $70 (Save $30)
A good deal on one of our favorite surround sound headsets. The
The Cloud Alpha has a slightly frequency response range, but isn't discounted as much, and otherwise they're very similar. Razer Nari Ultimate | $150 (save $50)
If you like your gaming experience to be as immersive as possible, then this headset's haptic technology is for you. It also features 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround sound, 2.4 GHz wireless audio, a retractable mic, and gel-infused earcups.
HyperX Alloy Elite RGB | $100 (save $40)
This keyboard has Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches, dedicated media controls, a solid steel frame, and a detachable wrist rest.
Razer BlackWidow X Chroma | $90 ($60 off)
If you want a break from black keyboards, this white BlackWidow X mechanical keyboard is $60 off. It uses Razer's 'Green' mechanical switches and supports RGB lighting.
Corsair K68 RGB mechanical keyboard | $80 (Save $20)
A great keyboard that has never been this price on Amazon. It's got Cherry MX Speed switches and customizable RGB lighting, and is spill resistant, a feature we put to the test here.
The smoking hot deal on the 2019 Helios 300 has sold out, but this 2018 model with a GTX 1060 6GB is still a decent grab.
MSI GS75 Stealth | 17.3" 144Hz | Core i7-8750H | RTX 2080 Max-Q | $2399 (save $600)
A nicer version of the GS65, this is the fanciest iteration of our favorite cheap gaming laptop. This one just jams in some of the best hardware on the market. If you're looking for a portable beast, this is it.
An expensive piece of kit, but good enough to warrant it. Comes with i7-9700K, RTX 2080, 480GB M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD, and more.
HP Pavilion Gaming PC | $480 (save $290)
In the land of gaming PCs, this one is rather affordable. It has a Ryzen 5 2400G, Radeon RX 580, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD. Not mind-blowing, but pretty decent for a sub-$500 system.
Cooler Master ML360R AIO CPU Liquid Cooler| $115 on (save $55)
Cooler Master's massive 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler has built-in RGB lighting and is available for just a fraction of its usual price this Prime Day.
Corsair Hydro H100i RGB PLATINUM SE AIO Liquid Cooler | $130 (save $26)
This All-In-One CPU cooler from Corsair is the perfect match for white PC builds, and it has RGB lighting.
Corsair Hydro H100i Pro RGB | $100 ($40 off)
This AIO 240mm liquid cooler goes with any all-black build, but comes with just a little RGB lighting on the pump if you want to brighten up your PC's goth look.
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro LGA 1151 Motherboard | $144.99 (save $45) Gigabyte's Z390 Aorus Pro is a great starter for 9th-gen builds landing in the sweet spot between performance and value. Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X | $113.99 ($32.48 off)
This motherboard supports both 9th and 8th-gen Intel processors and supports M.2 SSD devices—a great option if you're building a new rig.
Amazon Prime Day - is it worth keeping Prime?
Anyone taking part in Prime Day needed to be signed up for Amazon Prime, and many people actually just subscribe to the free trial and then quit after the shopping event is over. But is it worth sticking around, or should you save your money? Well, depends how much you enjoy Prime Video, which is the main perk of being a Prime member.
There's a decent wedge of TV on there, with highlights being Good Omens, American Gods, and Black Sails. You get a fair selection of movies too, and you can often rent the latest releases much cheaper than the standard price. It isn't as good value as Netflix, in our opinion, but it's probably worth the cost if you're heavily into TV and movies.
The other perk of Amazon Prime is free delivery on most items. If you're buying larger PC components like cases, the delivery charges can stack up, so it may be worth holding on to that sub. If you're someone who only occasionally buys from Amazon, it probably isn't worth it.
Amazon Prime Day deals - when will they happen in 2020?
Let's face it, Prime Day is coming back in 2020. Unless there's some kind of miraculous turn-around, where Amazon suddenly decides to become a non-profit and give away all their earthly goods, we're going to be pouring money into the site in July 2020. The most likely date is July 13-14, which is the Monday and Tuesday closest to the middle of the month.
Next year, you'll likely see savings on largely the same kit as this year, only it'll be newer models. 20-series GPUs? Certainly. A stack of NVMe SSDs? Almost certainly. Even more IPS panels and 4K-ready monitors? Yes and yes. Better tech, but not quite the latest stuff.
Whatever happens, we'll be here to guide you through the madness, and give you a bit of perspective on what's worth buying, and what you should probably leave locked in Amazon's warehouses, gathering dust until the end of time. Or, y'know, Black Friday 2020.
