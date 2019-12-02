Amazing Alienware Cyber Monday desktop deal: get an i7 and RTX 2080 PC for $605-off today

Cash in on those Cyber Monday savings now with the Alienware Aurora R8 for just $1,649 at Dell ($430 off). We did see this same deal over Black Friday, but Dell will only be offering a limited quantity at this price, so make sure to jump on this deal while you can. Dell will even throw in a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for the PC, giving you access to games like The Outer Worlds and Gears of War 5 to flex your new hardware.

The R8 may be last year's form factor, but is still every bit the high-performance gaming PC that Alienware has come to embody over the past 20 years. This monster of a desktop has everything you need for a superb gaming experience, featuring an unlocked i7-9700K processor and a RTX 2080. As a result, the Aurora R9 has more than enough power to push excellent framerates at 1440p or even 4K resolutions, putting it on par with some of the best gaming PCs available.

In addition to a top of the line GPU and processor, the R8 comes equipped with a 256GB SSD to help keep load times to a minimum (and a 2TB hard drive for more storage) as well as 16GB of HyperX Fury RAM for excellent multitasking. As with all Alienware desktops, the R9 comes equipped with the Alienware Command Center giving you the option to overclock your GPU or processor if you need to push the envelope just a little further and the included liquid AIO cooling solution will make sure the system stays cool and quiet even under load.

If you want something newer, Dell also has an offer on the R9, with a slightly different build. This offer saves you $440, on an i7-9700K CPU, RTX 2070, and 1TB SSD combo. The form factor is newer and more space-age too.

Gaming PCs from integrated system builders (ISBs) like Maingear or Ibuypower typically receive a markup of $600 on top of the cost of the actual build, but the R9 is getting a markup of only about $200 for this particular sale. And when you factor in the 1-year onsite service warranty, this system becomes an easy sell, especially if you aren't inclined to build a system yourself.

However, if you're keen to round out the rest of your gaming arsenal, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals as well.