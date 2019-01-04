You can cram four RTX 2080 Ti cards into Digital Storm’s newest gaming PC

Digital Storm is now accepting orders for the Aventum X, its newest extreme gaming PC and its "most advanced" system to date. If you really wanted to (and have the money), you can deck this thing out with four GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards.

That makes my wallet whimper just thinking about it. Pricing starts at $3,365, and that only gets you a pedestrian GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, albeit it's paired with a Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, and a 3TB hard drive (7,200 RPM).

Obviously you can build a similar system for far cheaper, though part of the up-charge here is for the liquid cooling setup. The Aventum X comes standard with a custom liquid cooling loop for the CPU. It's also apparently easy to upgrade—it features "quick disconnect valves at key junctions" and sports a strategically placed waterblock.

"A custom engineered water block located behind the motherboard tray distributes fluid throughout the chassis, eliminating the need to modify the entire liquid cooling system for upgrades or maintenance," Digital Storm says.

There are various configurations available, all of which are several thousand dollars. I played around with the component selection and configured a system with an Intel 9th generation Core i9-9980XE processor, Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme motherboard, 32GB of DDR4-3000 Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro memory, 1600W Corsair AX1600i power supply, a 1TB Samsung 970 Pro SSD and two 10TB Western Digital HDDs, and a liquid cooling upgrade for the GPUs. The final tally? A cool $15,654, which is about what I paid for my motorcycle several years ago.

I know what you're thinking—it would be bonkers to spend that much on a gaming PC, but hey, I saved a few bucks by going with 32GB of RAM instead of 64GB. The latter would have just been wasteful.

Mind you, I didn't actually order this thing. I just wanted to drool at what kind of system I could own if money was no object. You can too, if you want, or you can actually buy one on Digital Storm's website.