Watch a pair of Outlast 2 trailers that will make you wish you were doing something else

Outlast 2, as we learned in March, will be out next week—April 25, to be precise. With the date slowly closing in, developer Red Barrels has released two separate trailers to celebrate the moment, one for the sequel, and one for the retail bundle coming on the same day, called Outlast Trinity.

Outlast 2 is separate from, but very similar to, the original, with ill-tempered nasties chasing you around a dark, spooky farm, rather than a dark, spooky insane asylum, while you try to make your escape—and, in this case, locate your missing wife. Luckily, your video camera gives you a limited ability to see in the dark; unluckily, that means you'll occasionally have to lay eyes on the multitudinous horrors spread throughout the game world. Like, for instance, the pit of charred babies that Tim had to walk across last summer. (Which, for the record, he did not like.)

The trailer above is for Outlast 2, while the one below is for Outlast Trinity. It's a disc-based package featuring Outlast, the Whistleblower DLC, and Outlast 2, which Red Barrels said in March would be released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not the PC. The press release put out right around the same time by distributor WBIE, however, says that it is coming to the PC—although a poke around retailers including Amazon, GameStop, and a few overseas sites uncovered no evidence of its existence alongside the console boxes.

I've reached out to Red Barrels directly to try to clarify the situation, and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, I don't know, so here's the trailer.