Outlast 2 is coming in April

Outlast 2, the first-person horror game about walking across a pit of charred baby corpses (and, probably, other things) will be out on April 25. It's not yet available for pre-purchase on Steam or GOG, but developer Red Barrels said it will come in at $30, and for the moment at least, there are no plans for any future DLC.

Welcome to Temple Gate. Outlast 2 will be available digitally on PC, XBOX One and Playstation 4 on April 25th. pic.twitter.com/EFzYowzhayMarch 6, 2017

Red Barrels also announced that a physical edition of all three Outlast games—Outlast, the Outlast: Whistleblower DLC, and Outlast 2—will be released in a collection called Outlast Trinity. Unfortunately, and for reasons unspecified, there won't be a PC version: It's only being released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Outlast 2 bears a more-than-passing resemblance to its predecessor, but features different characters in a different setting. As the cameraman half of a husband-and-wife team of investigative journalists, you'll pursue clues that lead you from the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman to the depths of the Arizona desert, where untold unpleasantness awaits: "A darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do."

Sounds like fun! And if you don't believe me, just ask Steven, who played an early build for our amusement back in October. He clearly loved every minute of it.