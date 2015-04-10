Upcoming PC game release dates: Spring 2015

Every few months we’re taking a look at some of the most notable imminent game releases. In our first spring edition, we’re pretty darn sure GTA 5 is finally coming out for real next week (it better). Spend your sick days accordingly, but you may want to save some coughs for May 19th, too. There's Witchering to do.

What are you looking forward to, whether we've included it or not?

April

StarDrive 2

Release date: Out this week

Link: Steam store page

A turn-based strategy game with real-time space battles, StarDrive 2 puts heavy emphasis on all four of the X’s. You customize your alien race, units, ship loadouts, weaponry, and planets and then attempt to conquer the galaxy—be it through force or diplomacy. We don't have a review yet, but Tom liked what he saw back in January.

Hero Generations

Release date: April 10

Link: Steam store page

It’s a procedurally generated roguelike with a couple interesting twists: every move you make takes one year off your limited lifespan, and when you die you can continue playing as one of your children. We took an early look at it back in March.

Titan Souls

Release date: April 14

Link: Steam store page

Originally made in four days for the Ludum Dare game jam, Titan Souls was picked up for a full-length release by publisher Devolver Digital. A Shadow of the Colossus-style adventure game, you have to destroy bosses that die in a single hit to their weak point. However, you only can only take one hit yourself, and only have one arrow to fight them with. Watch our livestream here.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Release date: April 14

Link: Steam store page

Finally arriving on PC after a 17 month wait, the PC version of GTA V is the one to own. The Los Santos-based open world game runs at 4K with the right hardware setup, and comes with custom soundtracks and numerous visual options so you can get the most out of it. If you’re whack someone with a hatchet in first-person, you might as well do it in the best GTA you can buy. Here are Sam's impressions after seeing it at 4K, and Shaun's thoughts on the video editor.

Mortal Kombat X

Release date: April 14

Link: Steam store page

Blood and guts and spinal injuries! The famed (and infamous) fighter returns on the same day as GTA 5. That’s a big shadow to fall under, but Mortal Kombat X has some interesting single-player features and gratuitous gore on its side. If you care about the story, the latest trailer goes over what’s happening in between all the punching.

Killing Floor 2

Release date (Early Access): April 21

Link: Steam store page

When the second coming of Tripwire’s gory, six-player co-op enters Early Access on Steam, it’ll include three maps, 27 weapons, four classes, 11 zeds, and a single boss, but Tripwire plans to add to each of these numbers as it continues work. We’ve had a great time with Killing Floor 2 so far—it’s a terrific example of a simple concept taken to an extreme level of polish and detail, even for an incomplete experience. We’re curious to see how Tripwire expands on what’s a fairly straightforward but satisfying FPS.

Dungeons 2

Release date: April 24

Link: Steam store page

Dungeons 2 is a dungeon management sim from Kalypso that features both a managerial underworld and tactical RTS overworld. We liked it well enough when we played it back in December, and if it’s good enough to scratch that long-irksome Dungeon Keeper itch, we’ll be happy to have it.

R.B.I. Baseball 15

Release date: April 30

Link: http://www.rbigame.com/

Sports games on PC have become something of a rarity, at least compared to consoles. That’s why we’re looking forward to socking a few dingers with R.B.I. Baseball 15, even though its release is a few weeks behind other platforms. Sadly, its critical reception hasn’t been great so far, but we’ll have a look at the PC version and see how it fare when it’s out.

May

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Release date: May 4

Link: Steam store page

Wolfenstein: The New Order was one of the best single-player first-person shooters in years, so naturally having a little more of it in the form of this expansion is good news for all, at least while we wait for a proper sequel a few years from now. The Old Blood is a prequel takes players back to the titular castle and may even feature Nazi zombies, that most evergreen of ideas, according to a recent teaser.

Not a Hero

Release date: May 7

Link: Steam store page

BUNNYLORD FOR MAYOR. You play as a gun for hire, the muscle for the mayoral candidate and giant purple rabbit, Bunnylord, who has tasked you with cleaning up the streets. The game is a “2¼D” cover shooter, which means it’s a sidescrolling shoot-em-up centered around ducking out of enemy fire. Here's a recent trailer, and our livestream VOD.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release date: May 19

Link: Steam store page

The biggest release of May, assuming it isn’t delayed again, caps off Geralt’s RPG trilogy with open-world monster hunting, moral snags, and a ton of sexy mo-cap. It’s looking like a massive game, with cities, towns, bears and beards that grow like they should. Tyler encountered some bugs when he played it earlier this year, but hey, that’s the point of the delay, so our hopes are still high. Get your systems ready.

Project Cars

Release date: May TBA

Link: Steam store page

We’re not sure exactly when Project Cars is releasing, but it should be soon. And then: cars! So many cars, looking so very lovely, driving around equally lovely racetracks. Slightly Mad Studios, which developed Need for Speed: Shift, has funded and developed Project Cars alongside a passionate sim community, and though it’s hard to overstate how damn good it looks, its physics simulation is also a major part of its appeal. Look for it sometime in May.

June

Blood Bowl 2

Release date: June TBA

Link: Official Site

The sequel to the Warhammer/American football strategy game looks to score a touchdown with a new graphics engine and a beefy persistent online mode. Build a team of orcs, elves, dwarves, and other monsters from the Warhammer universe, buy and sell players, and compete in violent matches either online or solo.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Release date: June 23

Link: Steam store page

Rocksteady’s Arkham series goes full open world in this Batmobile-equipped gorgeous sequel. The scale of this new Blade Runner-evoking version of Gotham vastly exceeds that of Arkham City, and the car is incorporated into Batman’s moveset, like being able to remotely finish combos by spamming enemies with blank bullets in midair.

LEGO Jurassic World

Release date: June TBA

This new Lego game features levels based on all four movies, including the new one with the super dinosaur, the good one, and the two appalling sequels. There’s a couple of open-world hubs, similar to previous Lego games, plus you get to play as the dinosaurs as well, which is fun. And yes, the John Williams theme is in there, too. But why are we rambling about all this stuff? The real headline here is Lego Jeff Goldblum, complete with chest hair, and, hopefully, cutscenes that feature Lego Goldbluming.

F1 2015

Release date: June 12

Link: Codemaster blog

Sporting a new game engine, digital updates to reflect the real-world racing season, and new Pro and Championship season modes, Codemasters is bringing the newest installment of their F1 series roaring back in time for summer. They also promise better tire physics and aerodynamics in this single or multiplayer racer.

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

Release date: June 23

Link: Official site

The first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn features an increased level cap of 60 and a new playable race, the dragon-like Au Ra. The expansion’s story takes place in the region of Ishgard, which is packed with new dungeons, gear, recipes, raids, and 7 new flying mounts as well as personal airships.