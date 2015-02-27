Popular

Mortal Kombat X story trailer shows the cast of Mortal Kombat X

By

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X is the Xth game in the popular series about punching. But! Not all is punching. Sometimes it's watching, because a story-bit is happening. Here is a trailer for these non-punching sections.

Fans of the series will recognise returning characters like Chilly Scar, Mask Hair and That Guy.

"Taking place 25 years after the events of Mortal Kombat™ (2011)," writes a press release, non-ironically using a ™ in case we had forgotten that Mortal Kombat is a popular, established and legally protected series of punch-'em-ups, "the new generation of characters will discover that Outworld is not the only threat they face. Fans will get a first look at the newest fighters to join Cassie Cage, including Jacqueline Briggs, daughter of Jax, Takashi Takeda, son of Kenshi and Kung Jin, descendant of Kung Lao."

Mortal Kombat X is due out on April 14.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
