Untitled Goose Game is coming to the Epic Games Store in September

Untitled Goose Game is a game about a goose who is a jerk—so, a normal goose—who enjoys causing chaos in a lovely quaint village. The goose, who is you, roams the streets and yards, stealing stuff, breaking things, sneaking up on people and honking at them, and being an overall pain in the ass in whatever other creative ways you can come up with. It was announced in late 2017 by indie studio House House, the creator of Push Me Pull You, and after an unfortunate delay in February, the developers announced today that it will be out on September 20.

It may not seem so at first glance—geese are noisy—but stealth is a big part of the gameplay. It doesn't really matter if you get caught in the midst of your shenanignans, though, because you're a goose: You just rear up and flap your wings and run around and honk until everyone decides you're not worth bothering with. They go back to their business, and you go back to yours—which is ruining theirs. The circle of life, etc.

James took an older build of Untitled Goose Game for a run and even though he wasn't a particularly adroit waterfowl, he managed to ruin a gardener's day by wrecking his carrots and then tossing his keys into a nearby pond. Why? "I'm a goose so whatever," he explained. "By simply inhabiting the body of a goose with such natural controls, being an asshole comes naturally."

Untitled Goose Game will normally go for $20 on the Epic Games Store, but will be available at launch for $15 for a limited, as-yet-unspecified time.