You can build two PCs inside this 'stylish' case

In 2017, we wrote an article on the eight ugliest PC gaming cases we've ever seen. Two years later, FSP said 'Hold my beer' and came up with the T-Wings CMT710, a hideous chassis with an intriguing upside—you can build two complete systems in this case.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, and just as Andy Chalk fawned over the design Cougar's Conquer 2, I'm sure the T-Wings will have its admirers. It sort of looks like a slender version of the Conquer 2, actually, though it's not a carbon copy by any means.

I'm not among the admirers, but will pass no judgement on those who are. I owned and positively reviewed Lian Li's PC-777B case when it came out, and hold firm to this day that pictures don't do it justice.

The T-Wings is certainly... different. FSP expelled the traditional tower blueprint and built a "stylish symmetrical design for hardcore gamers." The main section can house up to an E-ATX motherboard, a full-size ATX power supply, a graphics card up to 240mm in length. There are eight expansion slots.

The "sub system" section is limited to ITX motherboards and SFX power supplies up to 180mm in length, and has two expansion slots. It's intended for content creators and streamers who might want a second system.

For storage, the T-Wings serves up two 2.5-inch drive bays and three 3.5-inch drive bays. And for cooling, each section can have its own 360mm radiator for users who want to go the liquid cooling route. Otherwise, there are a total of six fan mounts.

It's not clear when exactly this will be available to purchase, but FSP has set the MSRP at $499. So, you'll have to really be in love with the design to consider this one.