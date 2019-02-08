World War Z trailer reveals 'PvPvZ' multiplayer

Saber Interactive has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming co-op survival game World War Z, inspired by the "blockbuster film franchise."

The trailer, which you can watch for yourself above, showcases the game's unique take on multiplayer. Player vs Player vs Zombie mode—or PvPvZ, if you prefer—which will pit two teams of four players against each other while both sides try to survive relentless zombie hordes swarming from all directions. The hectic gameplay appears to take place in Moscow, as we see players fighting in and around snow-covered buildings and warehouses.

World War Z's multiplayer will have five different modes including Swarm Deathmatch, Swarm Domination, and King of the Hill. I can only begin to imagine the chaos as players are forced to hold on to objectives not only against each other but against hordes of the dead too. Yikes!

In December we learned that World War Z would be an Epic Games Store exclusive and though we don't have any specific release date beyond a vague '2019,' we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear.