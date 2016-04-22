What we're seeing this weekend at PAX

We're at PAX East 2016 all this weekend in Boston, MA to see all the new games, demos, hardware showcased there. In advance of the start of today's expo, Evan and Tom sat down to talk about what they're most excited to see, including Rising Storm 2, Pit People, Mirage: Arcane Warfare, and Total War: Warhammer. We shot this video before Pyre, the new game from Bastion creator Supergiant was announced, so you can definitely add that to this list.

