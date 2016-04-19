Bastion studio Supergiant Games announces Pyre, a party-based RPG

Supergiant Games, the creator of Bastion and Transistor, has announced that its next game is a party-based RPG called Pyre, in which you'll “lead a band of exiles through an ancient competition spread across a vast, mystical purgatory.”

The game opens with your rescue by a band of masked wanderers, who then enlist your aid on their quest to discover the truth about the Rites, “a secretive competition through which the worthiest exiles can return home, absolved of their transgressions.” Along the way, you'll meet various other competitors, learn their stories, and ultimately help to determine who will be absolved, and who will remain in exile.

“Pyre once again showcases our team's commitment to rich atmospheric presentation and storytelling, along with a distinctive gameplay blend that combines expressive decision-making on the world map with fast, action-packed confrontations against rival groups of exiles whose own freedom is at stake,” Supergiant wrote. “We want to create a large cast of characters you can grow close to as you travel together across a strange and wondrous land.”

The trailer and screens are awfully pretty, and even though it's not the most concise description of a videogame ever, the setup is intriguing too. Pyre is currently slated to come out sometime in 2017. More information is up at Supergiantgames.com.