Watch The PC Gamer Show, our new video podcast

Update: It's over! Watch the archived episode here.

Today we're starting a new, weekly talk show on Twitch—The PC Gamer Show! Over the past year-plus, one of the things we've heard most from you, our wise, tasteful readers, is that you'd really, really like us to do a podcast again. We've felt the same way. It took us a little while, but we think we've found the right format: a livestreamed podcast that will appear every week on our Twitch channel and also run on iTunes and other services as an audio podcast.

Right now The PC Gamer Show will appear every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific (check your time zone here), and soon after on our podcast feed. We'll yell at each other about the biggest issues in PC gaming, give verdicts on new games, answer your questions live from Twitch, and at some point find time for brutal and totally unfair, feline-themed video game trivia.

Watch along today, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments.