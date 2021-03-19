Watch Dogs: Legion's online co-op mode is now live on PC

Less than two weeks after a bug forced Ubisoft to delay it indefinitely, Watch Dogs: Legion's online co-op mode is now live. The new mode was added in title update 3.22, which clocks in at 14.4GB and also makes a number of global and PC-specific bug fixes.

Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode was originally supposed to arrive in late 2020, but in November was pushed into early 2021. The console versions launched on March 9, but the PC version needed some extra massaging, and an issue across all versions forced the delay of the Tactical Op mode. It was slated to arrive on March 23 on Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia, and Ubisoft said it will roll out on PC on the same date.

"We are continuing our work to improve your Online Mode experience on all platforms, and you can expect more updates coming to you soon," Ubisoft said.

Group chaos is always a good time, but sometimes players will have to split up to complete missions, and that sounds like a good time too.

"One part of the Tactical Op required us to hack two servers in different parts of the city at the same time, meaning our team of four had to split into pairs," Chris said in his recent preview of the new mode. "Two separate infiltration missions had to succeed at the same time, and then each pair had to hold off the reinforcement swarms. If one pair failed, the entire mission failed. It took a few tries, but we eventually succeeded, and there was something cool and about synchronizing our efforts even though we were in different locations."

The full title update 3.22 patch notes are below.

PC:

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after initiating the in-game benchmark.

Fixed an issue that would cause certain objects to not reflect properly while ray tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen and invisible UI elements when loading up the game for the first time while using DX12.

Fixed an issue that could cause game performance to be drastically reduced after several hours of gameplay when using an AMD graphics card and have ray tracing enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quickly switching between app categories in the data app.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while free roaming the Open World.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hologram during the More Human Than Human mission to not be smooth when using High, Very High or Ultra presets with DX12 enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when selecting certain weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the Buy Upgrade button in the Tech tab to not be highlighted when hovering over it with the mouse pointer.

Global (these fixes were applied with TU3.2 on consoles and Stadia):