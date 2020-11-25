Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer delayed into 2021

London. The Big Smoke. I don't make it down to the sprawling English capital too often, but when I do, I try to make sure I've a few pals to help me navigate its winding streets. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait a wee bit longer before I can do the same in Watch Dogs: Legion, with Ubisoft today announcing that multiplayer won't be coming to their digitized capital until sometime next year.

That news came as part of a patch update announcement over on the Ubisoft site. The bulk of it concerns the game's technical issues which, hilarious or otherwise, the developers are working hard to amend—with Update 2.2 arriving later this week to fix a good load of crashes and bugs, along with the nifty addition of a manual save button.

However, there's bad news for folks who've been waiting to hop into Legion's cyberpunk facsimile of London with friends. While multiplayer was due to go live on December 3rd, Ubisoft has now chosen to delay the feature into early next year.

"As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021," Ubisoft writes. "This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode."

Next month won't be completely quiet on the streets of London, though. In a State of the Game post, Ubisoft outlined a number of technical improvements set to come in December, targeting save file issues and increasing performance on higher-end GPUs.

Watch Dogs: Legion should be a much smoother game by this time next month. Just a shame we'll still be enjoying those technical upgrades all alone.