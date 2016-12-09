Watch Dogs 2: T-Bone Content Bundle will take a little longer to arrive

Ubisoft has announced an update to the scheduled release date of the T-Bone Content Bundle DLC for Watch Dogs 2. Originally slated to hit the PlayStation 4 on December 13 and then arrive 30 days later for everyone else, it has now been bumped slightly to December 22 on PS4, and January 24 on PC.

"Watch Dogs 2’s 1.06 title update has just been released across all platforms. This and previous patches were an important step towards stabilizing Watch Dogs 2’s seamless multiplayer functionality, and other core online features, before releasing any new multiplayer content," Ubisoft explained. "Since these updates required additional development resources, we’ve made the decision to adjust our release schedule for that new content."

The T-Bone Content Bundle, as you might expect, is all about Raymond "T-Bone" Kenney, a supporting character who first appeared in the original Watch Dogs. It includes his outfit, a school bus customized with a bulldozer blade, the new Mayhem co-op challenge, and a new Grenadier enemy archetype. It's included with the $40/£30 season pass, and will also be available for purchase separately.

Ahead of its release, on December 19, Ubisoft will begin a month-long T-Bone Chaos Event, with weekly themed challenges that will give players the opportunity to earn in-game currency and rewards.