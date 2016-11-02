Watch Dogs 2 season pass revealed, will sell for $40

The Watch Dogs 2 season pass will include three separate post-release DLC bundles, as well as the Psychedelic Pack, a day-one customization package for hacker hero Marcus Holloway, and the Root Access Bundle, slated for release sometime this winter. Collectively, they'll provide "several hours of additional mission contents including new co-op challenges and difficulty levels, outfits, vehicles and tons of customization items."

Here's what's in store:

DLC 1 - T-Bone Content Bundle: Players will get the style and the swagger of legendary hacker Raymond “T-Bone” Kenney with his truck and outfit and discover Mayhem, a new co-op difficulty level that will pit players against a new enemy archetype armed with advanced weaponry. (Available December 13th for PlayStation 4, 30 days later for everyone else.)



Players will get the style and the swagger of legendary hacker Raymond “T-Bone” Kenney with his truck and outfit and discover Mayhem, a new co-op difficulty level that will pit players against a new enemy archetype armed with advanced weaponry. (Available December 13th for PlayStation 4, 30 days later for everyone else.) DLC 2 - Human Conditions: Through several hours of additional mission content in three new world stories, players will uncover San Francisco’s biggest scandals on the cutting edge of science, medicine and misuse. In Human Conditions, players will also experience new elite co-op missions and face a new enemy type: Jammer, with the technology to hunt players down. (Available Spring 2017)



Through several hours of additional mission content in three new world stories, players will uncover San Francisco’s biggest scandals on the cutting edge of science, medicine and misuse. In Human Conditions, players will also experience new elite co-op missions and face a new enemy type: Jammer, with the technology to hunt players down. (Available Spring 2017) DLC 3 - No Compromise: Players will experience an all-new world story which mixes Marcus up in the seedy underbelly of San Francisco and puts him in the crosshairs of the Russian mafia. Also includes a new co-op mode: Showd0wn, where only the best players will get to survive. (Available Spring 2017)

The Psychedelic Pack will enable customization of Marcus' clothes, weapons, drone, and car "in the grooviest style," and finally, the Root Access Bundle will add new outfits, cars, a drone skin, a new weapon, and the Zodiac Killer mission.

The Watch Dogs 2 season pass will sell for $40, and is included with the Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition, which lists for $100—$40 more than the regular release, in case you were hoping for a deal of some sort. If you were hoping that 40 bucks would buy more than some skins, a couple of new difficulty levels and story modes, and a handful of hour-long story missions, I'm afraid you're out of luck on that, too.

Questions? Answers, probably, are available via the season pass FAQ. Watch Dogs 2 comes out on the PC on November 29.