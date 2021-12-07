Here's when the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera map unlocks

What time does Warzone Pacific unlock? This week marks an unprecedented event in the battle royale’s 21-month history: The arrival of a brand new main map. Not a spin-off or diversion, like last Christmas’s comedically cramped Rebirth Island, but a wholesale swap of the landmass where the largest chunk of the battle royale’s action takes place. Verdansk will close to visitors, who will instead be redirected to Caldera, a volcanic murder paradise in the Pacific.

It’s crucial to note that not all players will be arriving at the same time. Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will get 24 hours of early access to the Caldera map, during which time Rebirth Island will remain live for all other players. Here’s when Warzone Pacific unlocks in your timezone.

Warzone Pacific release times

Warzone servers will temporarily shut down for updates from December 7 at 9 pm PT / 5 am GMT / 6 am CET for 12 hours.

Vanguard owners can then drop in from December 8 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT. If you don’t have a copy of this year’s COD release, you can still buy it and gain early access to Caldera—so long as you do so before December 8. Here’s a list of release times for Vanguard owners across the globe:

Seattle: 9 am PT

New York: 12 pm ET

London: 5 pm GMT

Berlin: 6 pm CET

Tokyo: 2 am JST (December 9)

Sydney: 4 am AEDT (December 9)

All other players will gain access to Caldera from December 9 at 9 am PT / 5 pm GMT / 6 pm CET. Here’s the global release time list for non-Vanguard owners:

Seattle: 9 am PT

New York: 12 pm ET

London: 5 pm GMT

Berlin: 6 pm CET

Tokyo: 2 am JST (December 10)

Sydney: 4 am AEDT (December 10)

If you want to feel that Pacific breeze on your face ahead of time, read everything we know about the new Warzone map. And for a few hours yet, you can participate in the Last Hours of Verdansk event. Farewell, concrete playground.