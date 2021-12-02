Everything we know about Warzone's End of Verdansk event

Wondering what's in store for the End of Verdansk event in Warzone? As Season 6 draws to a close, we know that the new Warzone map , Caldera, is just around the corner, with the launch of Warzone Pacific Season 1 next week.

As Call of Duty: Vanguard begins its full integration with the battle royale, there's plenty to look forward to with new weapons, new playlists, and an entirely new map to explore. But if you're keen to make the most of your remaining time with Verdansk and see the long-running map out with a bang, here's what we know about the Last Hours of Verdansk event in Warzone.

When is the Call of Duty Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk event?

The Warzone End of Verdansk event takes place across December 6 and 7, according to Raven Software's Trello board . The new Caldera map is arriving on December 9—or 24 hours earlier if you own Vanguard—so these dates would tie in with the beginning of Warzone Pacific Season 1.

Warzone End of Verdansk event: What to expect

So what can we expect from the Last Hours of Verdansk event? Well, here's the thing—other than the suggestion that it's a limited-time event, no details have been released on what it will entail. A recent blog post states, "Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One." That said, we can go back and look at previous Warzone events to get an idea of what we could expect.

We know that this event will help usher in the new Caldera map, so we could be in for something as catastrophic as the end-of-Season 2 nuke drop . That incident saw the original map transform into Verdansk '84 and its popularity caused several issues and server queues. Meanwhile, the Black Ops – Cold War reveal had its own limited-time operation with the Know Your History mission, which had players racing to various points on the map for different objectives. So it's possible we may see something similar next week.