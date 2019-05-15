Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2's hedonistic Toreador clan has been revealed

Following the Brujah and Tremere, the latest Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 clan is Toreador, all silk shirts, wine and sexy parties. They're the hotties of the undead world, seducing mortals and probably going to lots of exclusive clubs. Watch one of them enjoying a snack in the trailer above.

Toreador vampires are obsessed with beauty and art, turning musicians and painters to add to their collection of creative hedonists. In Seattle, they're one of the most prominent clans and they've been around for a while, shaping its character over centuries. But they're in decline as Seattle becomes more corporate.

Like the Brujah clan, the Toreador are quick, using their Celerity discipline to zip around in a fight and move so quickly time seems to slow down to a crawl. But their real trick is ability to stun people just by being supernaturally gorgeous.

Presence

You've got a deadly je ne sais quoi.

Use Awe to turn a room full of people into doting worshippers that are oblivious to everything else.

With Entrance, your admirers will follow you around, shielding you and distracting enemies. Thanks, mortals!

Celerity

You're the speedster of the vampire world.

Unseen Storm lets you dash in any direction so quickly that, to anyone looking, you disappear, giving you the chance to make a quick attack, reposition yourself and dodge attacks. It helps if you want to run away, too, and it can be upgraded.

With Accelerate, the world slows down around you, letting pull off fancy stunts and even avoid bullets. You can enhance it with an upgrade, too. You'll be wanting to grab some shades and a leather coat, obviously.

Using Celerity abilities will make people notice you're not just a boring human, constituting a Masquerade violation. Presence won't, however, since none of your fans will notice how odd their infatuation with you is.

So that leaves two more clans. The Ventrue, on account of being influential and perfectly suited to the increasingly corporate Seattle, seem like a safe choice, and as ever I'm holding out hope for a Malkavian reveal soon. In the meantime, check out everything we know about Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2.