Where to find flint in Valheim

Looking for flint in Valheim? If you want to make it in this Viking survival game, you're going to have to start crafting more useful and durable items than wooden clubs and stone axes.

Flint is your next step toward becoming a more powerful Viking. But as you're exploring your first biome, The Meadows, you may be wondering where you can find flint in Valheim, and what to look for.

Luckily, the answer is easy. In Valheim, you can find flint near water: along the shores of rivers, lakes, and the ocean biome. As you run along the shoreline, you can see flint lying out in the open, sometimes in the water, sometimes a few feet up on land.

What does flint look like? Have a look at the picture above. There are four pieces of flint in that picture—the one my cursor is over, one directly above it, one off to the left, and another way off in the upper right. You can see it always looks the same, a smooth, grayish white, slightly shiny rock. Keep running along the edge of the water and you'll start seeing lots of it.

Flint can be used with other resources to craft items like:

Flint Axe

Flint Knife

Flint Spear

Flint Arrow

Firehead Arrow

Chopping Block

Tanning Rack

One important note on flint gathering: pressing E to "Pick up" flint off the ground doesn't actually pick it up. It dislodges it from where it's sitting, and a moment later the loose piece of flint will be sucked into your inventory.

But it's possible to stand close enough to flint to get the "Pick up" prompt, but still far enough away that it won't fly into your inventory once you click it. So make absolutely sure when you press E to pick up the flint that you are close that it actually slides into your pocket. Good luck out there, Viking!