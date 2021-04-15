Ubisoft's online E3 event set for June 12

The season that begins with E and ends with 3 is rapidly approaching, and today Ubisoft confirmed that it will take part in the fun with a new "Ubisoft Forward" online press conference. The event will kick off at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 12 "as part of E3 2021," and will feature updates on Ubisoft games "from our teams around the world."

Naturally, Ubisoft is keeping the specifics under wraps—don't want to spoil things for the big show—but we can reasonably assume that we'll get a proper look at Far Cry 6, and updates on ongoing games like Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, and maybe even The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, both of which Ubisoft recommitted to earlier this year.

The biggest bit of potential news, though, would be a glimpse at Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game. Announced in January, shortly after Disney resurrected the Lucasfilm Games banner and effectively confirmed that Electronic Arts' exclusive deal to make Star Wars games would not be renewed, the new game is being developed by Ubisoft's Massive studio, with Julian Gerighty on board as creative director. Aside from that, though, it’s anybody’s guess, so some kind of trailer or teaser, even if it’s just some basic background, would be a big hit.

Personally, I’d be thrilled to get word of a new Splinter Cell game too, but I’m not holding my breath.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, E3 2021 was confirmed as a fully-online event earlier this month, set to run June 12-15. Other major exhibitors for this year's event include Nintendo, Microsoft, Take-Two, Capcom, Konami, Warner Bros, and Deep Silver parent company Koch Media. The PC Gaming Show will be there as well, on June 13.