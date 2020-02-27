Rainbow Six Siege Year 5: Everything we know about the operators, map reworks, and battle passes

Excited about Rainbow Six Siege Year 5? It's been over four years since Ubisoft launched its tactical FPS, and it only continues to grow. With a increasing roster of over 50 operators, Year 5 is something of a transitional year in terms of new Siege content. In exchange for fewer operators and no new maps, Ubi is investing more time improving what Siege already has, Operation Health-style. Then in Year 6, the french developer is to build on this strategy with half the usual new operators.

Fewer operators might be a bummer for some, but there's a lot of exciting stuff on the horizon in 2020. Here's everything we know about Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 so far.

When is Year 5 of Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 officially launches alongside its first season, Void Edge. It was officially revealed at the Six Invitational 2020 and is playable on Siege's test server now, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

Worry not, because there's an easy way to figure out when Void Edge will probably come out. New seasons usually release soon after the three week test server period, so you can expect Void Edge to release the week of March 9, 2020.

Who are the Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 operators?

As Ubisoft transitions away from the eight-operators-per-year model, Year 5 cuts new faces down to six. Seasons 1 and 2 each have two operators while seasons 3 and 4 will only have one.

We've already been introduced to Year 5's first two operators, Dutch attacker Iana and Jordanian defender Oryx. Here's a full rundown of their abilities and loadouts.

Oryx

2 Speed 2 Armor

Ability: Remah Dash

Remah Dash Primary weapons: MP5 SMG, SPAS-12

MP5 SMG, SPAS-12 Secondary weapons: Bailiff 410, USP40

Bailiff 410, USP40 Secondary gadgets: Barbed Wire, Bulletproof Camera

Oryx is a new kind of roamer that only gets more powerful the better you know the map. His Remah Dash lets him charge through soft walls (at the cost of ten health) and barricades like they're made of tissue paper. It's immensely satisfying to use, but even more useful is his ability to jump up and climb through hatches. As a defender, he can roam in the prep phase opening hatches that let him quietly rotate around the map later on.

Iana

2 Speed 2 Armor

Gadget: Gemini Replicator

Gemini Replicator Primary weapons: ARX2000, G36C

ARX2000, G36C Secondary weapon: MK1 9mm

MK1 9mm Secondary gadgets: Smoke Grenades, Frag Grenades

Iana is an intel-gathering trickster. Her Gemini Replicator spawns an exact clone of herself that can be controlled by her like a normal operator for 15 seconds, like a drone that always recharges after being destroyed.

But her real power comes from how Gemini tricks enemies. The hologram looks, sounds, and moves just like the real Iana. With some cleverness, you can fool enemies into thinking you're approaching north when you're actually heading east.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 roadmap

As for the rest of 2020, we only know for sure what Ubisoft has revealed through its Year 5 roadmap. Season 2's pair of operators will come from South Africa and Norway while Season 4 brings a single operator from Thailand.

As for Season 3, while Ubi claim that that operator will be surprising, there's a pretty clear hint at what to expect. The symbol next to the "classified" tag clearly belongs to Nighthaven, the fictional private military corporation that hires Kali and Wamai.

Will Season 2 be called Operation Hidden Eyes?

Ubisoft is always tight-lipped on new operators until they're officially unveiled, but reputable leaks do give us a good idea of what to expect for the rest of Year 5. A mysterious leak recently posted to the Siege subreddit claims that Season 2 will be called Operation Hidden Eyes. The post also claims that the operators are Odin (Norway) and Philisiwe (South Africa).

According to the post, Odin is a 2-speed, 2-armor attacker with a "spider drone" that can climb walls, dig through soft walls, and heal teammates within a certain range. Philisiwe, the poster claims, is a 3-armor, 1-speed defender with barbed wire traps that slow enemies, damages them over time, and spots gadgets.

The leak was posted to the Siege subreddit with no sources or credibility. To help confirm or deny this info as best as possible, I reached out to ResetEra user Kormora, a Siege leaker that has shared accurate info about upcoming seasons for over a year. They said that, while the Reddit post's info is old, it's "not far off" from current plans. Apparently, the barbed wire gadget is now a "pyramid-shaped device that slows people."

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 map reworks

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As it did for Siege Year 4, Ubisoft announced all of the maps receiving a rework in Year 5 ahead of time. First up is an Oregon rework, which is coming soon in Operation Void Edge. The map is a lot to take in, but it's changing for the better. At the Six Invitational, Ubi also showed off the next map on the docket: House. Here's the full list of map reworks coming in 2020:

Season 1: Oregon

Oregon Season 2: House (Casual rework)

House (Casual rework) Season 3: Skyscraper

Skyscraper Season 4: Chalet

The Arcade playlist is coming, starting with Golden Gun

Ubi is also implementing an Arcade playlist in Year 5, where it can try out smaller, experimental modes vastly different from standard Siege. The first test for this is Golden Gun, a one-shot Deagle mode inspired by GoldenEye 64.

The mode looks super fun from the brief footage I've seen, but Ubi has a lot more in mind for Arcade. Eventually, the studio wants to build a library of entertaining side modes that rotate regularly. Golden Gun is coming sometime during Operation Void Edge.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 battle passes

After the success of Siege's Road to S.I. battle pass, Ubisoft is diving head first into making more. In Year 5, every season will have a unique battle pass that unlocks premium cosmetics, currency packs, alpha packs, and new Siege lore.

Major operator reworks are coming, too

Ubisoft isn't pumping out fewer operators in 2020 for no reason: the developer wants to spend a lot more time and energy on improving existing ones. The prime example? The meme himself: lord Tachanka.

Tachanka has a storied history as the worst operator in the game. Light tweaks are out of the question: Ubi is taking drastic measures. New Tachanka can carry his LMG detached from its mount and also carries a flame grenade launcher that denies areas in a similar way to Smoke and Goyo.

Ubi believe this is what players should consider a 'rework' moving forward: a significant shift to an operator's identity and role in the game. For smaller refinements, they are more like 'tweaks'.

According to game director Leroy Athanassoff, Clash is a "top candidate" for a rework as well. We don't know if she'll get balancing attention she needs anytime during Year 5, but we live in hope.