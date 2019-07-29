Twitch streamers plan 'SlutStream' day to combat online harassment and raise money for charity

Kaceytron (via Twitter). (Image credit: Kaceytron)

Twitch streamer Kaceytron, long known for branding herself a "Titty Streamer" (a pejorative often hurled by viewers at female-presenting streamers), is taking on the word "slut" by organizing a "SlutStream" day on July 30th.

Kaceytron originally floated the idea on Twitter, suggesting it would be great to have a day for women on Twitch to "dress slutty" and raise awareness of the harassment that women on Twitch face daily regardless of their clothing choices. The tweet got enough traction that Kaceytron partnered up with another streamer, Izzybear713, for a day of awareness and charity fundraising under the hashtag #SlutStreamDay.

It would be really cool if all female streamers could arrange a day where we dress slutty and put #slutstream in our title, we can raise awareness about the sexism we face for being comfortable with our sexuality while also pissing off legions of incelsJuly 8, 2019

The name is likely derived from "SlutWalk," a movement of protests centered around combating a culture that blames victims of sexual violence and harassment for wearing revealing clothing, or otherwise just existing in the world. Similarly, Kaceytron and Izzybear713 are fighting against the way that streamers are often blamed for harassment and sexism they face in their own channel chat rooms. Just as a person's attire in physical spaces doesn't invite or excuse sexual violence and harassment, a streamer's choice in neckline doesn't permit verbal abuse or stalking.

Both Kaceytron and Izzybear713 have spoken about their experiences with verbal abuse in chat and violated privacy as a result of streaming on Twitch.

The tongue-in-cheek name is not a first for Kaceytron, who is known for her satirical streams that poke fun at expectations viewers have of Twitch personalities based on their looks. In a 2018 interview with Kotaku, Kaceytron made it clear that rather than parodying the choices that other streamers make, it's about "making fun of the people who get upset about that."

The two streamers chose the date July 30th to coincide with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. They plan to raise funds for the charity Freedom 4/24, a nonprofit that partners with other organizations to provide services to victims and raise awareness about sex trafficking around the world.

Thanks, Kotaku.