Tides of Numenera, Expeditions: Viking and more heading to the PC Gamer Weekender

Those of you attending this year's PC Gamer Weekender are going to spoiled for choice—even more so now we have confirmed that more new and upcoming titles have been added to the event's roster, all playable throughout the weekend.

Frozen Synapse 2 is the sequel to one of our favourite games of 2011, and builds on a fantastically strategic base to create yet another unique, must-play game from Mode 7 Games.

Also at the Weekender will be Mode 7’s first published game, Tokyo 42. This stylish action-strategy title brings together Syndicate, XCOM and more in what everyone is hoping will be another great addition to the genre.

Expeditions: Viking, meanwhile, brings a unique take on the RPG world to the PC Gamer Weekender—you’re a Viking chieftain, and you have to lead your people to success however you want to go about doing that. Raid or trade? It’s up to you.

Rounding out our fearsome foursome is Torment: Tides of Numenera, which… well, just have a read. It’s going to be brilliant, and you can find out for yourself just why by going hands-on.

All these games and many more will be available to play at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK.