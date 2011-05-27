We've given away a ton of prizes to our European readers recently, and we thought it was about time we showcased the victorious in a post we've decided to call "This week's winners." As it's the first one, we've got lots of catching up to do, so let's get cracking.

Read on for the winners of our Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike, Portal 2, World of Warcraft, Tales of Monkey Island, Tron Thruster gamepad, Rift and Eve Online giveaways. The sad thing is we've notified many of these winners, but they haven't responded to claim their prize, so have a check to see if your name appears below . You could be one of this week's winners.

World of Warcraft giveaway

We asked you to come up with an idea for a new PC Gamer continent for a theoretical expansion for World of Warcraft. You did us proud, but there could only be three winners, and they are: Nox, Eccles and slaaneshi611 . Check your direct messages on your PC Gamer forum accounts to find out how to claim your prize.

Portal 2 giveaway

We had ten Portal 2 codes going spare, so we gave them away through Facebook . We asked you what you'd do with one use of a portal gun in real life. The results were hilarious, and occasionally disturbing. These were our winners: Franco Baccarini, Michael Price, Josha Munnik, John Briggs, Jonathan Armer, Chris Heaslop, Ross Lloyd, Mykolas Sindeikis, Adrian Lunatitc, Janos Victor Morrisseyh.

Rift goodie bag giveaway

Aeons ago, we asked you to come up with brand new types of otherworldly portals to win one of ten Rift goodie bags . We still have some lying around unclaimed. Are you among these winners? If so, drop an email to tom.senior@futurenet.com to claim your prize: Himbern, Spatula, Dan_JR, James G, TheSmallAngryGamer, Kihira, Hermit, Lady Fleata, Dusk777 and Jimangi.

Art of Eve Online books giveaway

A while back we asked you to come up with a name for a PC Gamer constellation to win one of three gorgeous Art of Eve books . Two of the three are sitting on my desk right now. Are you one of the two who haven't claimed your prize? Darktan, Keydet96, brentcolby , check your forum account direct messages to find out how to get your book.

Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike giveaway

The Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike map pack is prohibitively expensive , which makes winning them for free the best way of getting hold of a copy. We gave away ten through Facebook, and the winners were: Matt Phillips, Mario Dreizehn, Andreas Sjödin, Yomartin Nguyen, Jim Darkeye Aalto Welander, Richard 'ramrod' Gregory, Andrew Swain, Callum Morton, Jeremy Laubach, Matt Rose Al Gore.

Thrustmaster Tron Legacy wireless gamepads giveaway

A while back we asked you why the hell you'd want a wireless game pad. Six lucky answerers claimed one of the six Thrustmaster Tron Legacy Wireless gamepads we had to give away. Those six people were Michael John Fitzsimmons, Chris Cassell, Gareth Leonard, Ross Meredith, Matt Fawdrey and Shaun Immersion Rattue.

Monkey Island Collector's Edition giveaway

We needed the best grog recipe we could lay our hands on, so we stole ten copies of the Tales of Monkey Island Collector's Edition boxed set and used that to entice you to give us your best ideas. It worked! Here are our ten top pirates: David Lecina Fuentes, Andy Griffiths, Murray Lane, Lorna Reid, Robert James Slessor, Chris Love, Joe 'Targy' Targan, Steven Payne, Andrei Neamtu and Tom Old.

We have a few exciting competitions that are yet to be judged, which means there's still time to enter! We have five extremely fast Solid State Drives to give away AND one lucky reader could walk away with the mammoth Witcher 2 collector's edition boxed set. We'll reveal the winners of those two competitions in a future edition of This Week's Winners. Thanks for all the great entries so far, and keep checking back for more great giveaways for the EU and the US on PCGamer.com in the future!