EU Facebook giveaway: Win one of ten Monkey Island collector's edition boxed sets

We've got ten copies of the Tales of Monkey Island collector's edition to give away on Facebook. Each box contains a cloth map, a drinks coaster, a tarot card, a badge and a metal Monkey Island coin. Oh, and a DVD packed with all five episodes of the Tales of Monkey Island, of course. As Owen discovered, you can even tie the cloth map to a staff writer and make a piratey hat, if you really want to get into the spirit of things.

You have to live in Europe to win this one. To enter, simply head over to our Facebook page and answer the competition question.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
