EU giveaway: win boxes and boxes of World of Warcraft loot

To celebrate the release of the Worldbreaker expansion pack and the Assault on Icecrown boxed set for the World of Warcraft Trading Card Game , we've got a crate-load of World of Warcraft loot to give away to our European readers, with first, second and third prizes up for grabs.

First prize includes - deep breath - the now-rare World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Collector's Edition boxed set, a super-rare Mottled Drake loot card that unlocks an in-game flying mount, the Assault on Icecrown boxed set, the World of Warcraft Trading Card Game Worldbreaker Epic Collection , a World of Warcraft Trading Card Game booster pack, the Wrath of the Lich King soundtrack , enormous Horde and Alliance flags and an inflatable Frostmourne sword, as seen modeled by the PC Gamer UK team here . PHEW.

We really have to give them away as soon as possible, because we keep falling over them. If you live in Europe, read on for details on how to win.

UPDATE: The winners have been chosen! First prize - NoX, because that sounds like exactly the sort of thing Tim might do if he owned a continent. Second prize - Eccles, because there aren't enough Laser Death Cats or Plasma Doom Dogs in games. Last but not least, slaaneshi611, because Incontinent is a brilliant name for a continent. Winners, please check your forum account messages for details on how to claim your prize. Thanks to all who entered!

Here's the complete roundup of all the prizes, sent over by Cryptozoic Entertainment. So. Much. WoW.

First prize



World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Collector's Edition



Horde and Alliance flags



Assault on Icecrown Citadel boxed set



Super rare Mottled Drake loot card that unlocks the Mottled Drake flying mount in the game.



World of Warcraft Trading Card Game World Breaker Epic Collection



World of Warcraft Trading Card game booster pack



Inflatable Frostmourne sword



Wrath of the Lich King soundtrack



World of Warcraft stickers



Second prize



Assault on Icecrown Citadel boxed set



World of Warcraft Trading Card Game World Breaker Epic Collection



World of Warcraft Trading Card game booster pack



Landro's Lil' XT card that unlocks Landro''s Lil' XT non-combat companion in the game



Inflatable Frostmourne sword



Wrath of the Lich King soundtrack



World of Warcraft stickers



Third prize



Landro's Lil' XT card that unlocks Landro''s Lil' XT non-combat companion in the game



Inflatable Frostmourne sword



World of Warcraft Trading Card game booster pack



Wrath of the Lich King soundtrack



World of Warcraft stickers



All you have to do to win is live in Europe and post an answer to the following challenge in the comments below:

The next World of Warcraft expansion will probably add a new continent. Ideally, we'd like a PC Gamer continent all to ourselves. Come up with a funny name for such a continent, and briefly describe its greatest landmark. The three most chucklesome entries will take the prizes. Good luck!