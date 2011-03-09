UK Giveaway: Win one of ten Rift goodie bags

Trion's dimension-hopping MMO, Rift has just recently gone live. The world of Telara is full of adventurers riding giant two-headed turtles across the landscape, biffing up invading demons and closing the unholy portals that keep popping up to ruin the lovely countryside. How would you like to join them?

We've got ten Rift goodie bags to give away to UK readers. Each one contains a copy of the game, a mousemat and a T-shirt. Read on to find out how you can win.

Update: The winners have been picked! Congratulations to Himbern, Spatula, Dan_JR, James G, TheSmallAngryGamer, Kihira, Hermit, Lady Fleata, Dusk777 and Jimangi, you are all winners. Thanks to everyone for entering!

Rift is named after the huge inter-dimensional portals that can open up almost anywhere in the world, at any time. They come in a number of different flavours. Death Rifts are full of tentacled beasts and undead minions, Earth rifts are full of golems, and Water rifts are full of giant magical alligators. Anything can happen when you're tearing apart the fabric of space-time.

To win, come up with your own Rift type , let us know what it is and what monsters come out of it, the funniest ten entries will win themselves a Rift goodie bag. You must live in the UK to enter. We'll announce the winners in a week.